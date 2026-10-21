2 arrested after Toccoa traffic stop; suspected meth found

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The Brief Toccoa officers arrested two people during an early morning traffic stop on East Currahee Street. Police said suspected methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia were found during searches. Both were taken to the Stephens County Jail.



Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Toccoa early Oct. 18 led officers to suspected methamphetamine, the Toccoa Police Department said.

What we know:

Officers stopped a silver Nissan Altima on East Currahee Street while looking for a vehicle whose driver was believed to have outstanding warrants, according to police.

A passenger, Ronnie Butler, of Quitman, was arrested on an active Stephens County warrant for a probation violation tied to a separate drug-related charge.

Police said a search of Butler found suspected methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia.

The driver, Dawn Suddeth, of Toccoa, consented to a vehicle search, police said. Officers found a jacket belonging to Suddeth that contained a wallet with suspected methamphetamine inside.

What we don't know:

Butler and Suddeth were taken to the Stephens County Jail. The department did not provide details about specific charges in the case.