2 arrested after Toccoa traffic stop; suspected meth found
TOCCOA, Ga. - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Toccoa early Oct. 18 led officers to suspected methamphetamine, the Toccoa Police Department said.
What we know:
Officers stopped a silver Nissan Altima on East Currahee Street while looking for a vehicle whose driver was believed to have outstanding warrants, according to police.
A passenger, Ronnie Butler, of Quitman, was arrested on an active Stephens County warrant for a probation violation tied to a separate drug-related charge.
Police said a search of Butler found suspected methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia.
The driver, Dawn Suddeth, of Toccoa, consented to a vehicle search, police said. Officers found a jacket belonging to Suddeth that contained a wallet with suspected methamphetamine inside.
What we don't know:
Butler and Suddeth were taken to the Stephens County Jail. The department did not provide details about specific charges in the case.