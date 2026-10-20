2 arrested, 2 kilos of fentanyl seized in Athens drug raids

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The Brief Drug task force agents seized roughly two kilograms of fentanyl and two ounces of cocaine during search warrants at two Athens properties. Authorities arrested Francisco De Jesus Reyes-Lopez and Miguel Reyes-Lopez on felony drug trafficking charges. Officers also recovered a handgun, forged identification documents, and about $7,000 in cash, with additional charges pending.



Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after law enforcement officers seized two kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and a firearm during raids at two Athens homes, according to police.

What we know:

On Friday, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and Athens-Clarke County police executed two search warrants on Sycamore Drive and Chateau Terrace.

Investigators said Francisco De Jesus Reyes-Lopez and Miguel Reyes-Lopez ran operations out of both properties.

During the searches, officers seized approximately two kilograms of fentanyl and roughly two ounces of cocaine.

Investigators also recovered one firearm, multiple forged identification documents, and approximately $7,000 in cash.

Francisco De Jesus Reyes-Lopez was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cocaine.

Miguel Reyes-Lopez was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Investigators noted that additional firearm and forgery charges are currently pending against both men.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the ages or mugshots for either suspect.

Officials have also not disclosed how long the properties had been under investigation prior to the search warrants being served.