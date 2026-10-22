18-story Chamblee office tower set for Saturday implosion

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The Brief An 18-story vacant glass office tower at 1800 Century Boulevard in Chamblee is scheduled to be imploded Saturday morning. The building was formerly slated for a 289-unit residential conversion, but the plan was abandoned earlier this year, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. City of Chamblee officials announced road closures and a 750-foot safety zone starting at 6:45 a.m. ahead of the 7:45 a.m. blast.



An 18-story vacant glass office tower in Chamblee, once the headquarters for the state's Department of Revenue, will be brought down in a controlled implosion Saturday morning, according to city officials.

What we know:

Demolition crews are scheduled to implode the tower at 1800 Century Boulevard at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The building became vacant in early 2025 after the Georgia Department of Revenue announced it was relocating its headquarters to a modernized facility down the road at 2595 Century Parkway NE. The department officially shifted operations and reopened customer service at the new Century Parkway site on Feb. 3, 2025, to lower operating costs and streamline services.

Following the state's departure, the tower was evaluated for an adaptive reuse project to convert the structure into 289 multifamily apartments with support from a $6 million county tax break, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. However, property owner Highwoods Properties told the newspaper that the residential conversion was no longer an active project, setting the stage for demolition.

The City of Chamblee announced that road closures surrounding Century Boulevard will take effect at 6:45 a.m. Saturday and remain closed until the area receives safety clearance.

A 750-foot safety perimeter will be enforced beginning an hour before the blast. City officials advised nearby property owners to remain indoors during the restricted window or exit the perimeter before 6:45 a.m., noting that re-entry will be prohibited until restrictions are lifted.

Road closures and a 750-foot safety perimeter will take effect around Century Boulevard in Chamblee starting at 6:45 a.m. Saturday ahead of the scheduled tower implosion. (Credit: City of Chamblee/Atlas Demolition)

What we don't know:

Property developers have not announced long-term plans for the 2.2-acre site once the debris is hauled away.