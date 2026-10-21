Brother, bus driver save 14-year-old from vicious Griffin dog attack

The Brief A 14-year-old girl is recovering from surgery after an escaped dog attacked her Tuesday in Griffin. County leaders praised the girl's brother and a passing school bus driver for rushing in to save her. Animal Control officially labeled the dog "vicious" and cited the owner for letting two dogs run loose.



A 14-year-old girl is recovering from surgery after an escaped dog attacked her in Spalding County, and officials said she survived thanks to her brother and a school bus driver who rushed in to save her.

What we know:

Spalding County officials said the attack happened Tuesday near the intersection of Parham and Anglin roads in Griffin. While authorities initially reported the victim was 13, county leaders later clarified that she is 14 years old.

The teenager suffered severe bite wounds and was airlifted to a hospital. According to county officials, she underwent surgery Wednesday and was reported to be doing well by Thursday morning.

Officials said two people stepped into danger to help: the girl's brother and a passing school bus driver. Both intervened to shield her and stop the attack, with her brother suffering minor injuries.

According to Animal Control investigators, two dogs had gotten loose from the property. Officials cited the owner for loose animals, improper tethering, and keeping an unaltered pet, issuing separate citations for each animal.

County officials announced Thursday that the Animal Control director formally classified the dog responsible for the attack as vicious based on the severity of the girl's injuries. The dog remains held in county custody.

What they're saying:

County officials commended both the brother and the bus driver for putting their own safety on the line to save the teenager.

"Both intervened during an extremely dangerous situation to help protect this young lady from further harm," the county said in an official statement. "Their courage and willingness to act exemplify something deeply important about our community: when someone needed help, people stepped forward."

Officials also asked the public to keep the teenager and her family in their thoughts during her recovery.

"We know her recovery will take time, and we join our community in wishing her strength, healing, and a full recovery," county officials said. "Today, our foremost concern is not a process or a case number. It is a young person who was seriously injured and a family supporting her through recovery."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the victim, her brother, the bus driver, or the dog's owner to protect the family's privacy.

Authorities have also not said whether the owner will face criminal charges beyond the county code citations.