13-year-old girl airlifted after Rottweiler attack in Spalding County

The Brief A 13-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday after an escaped Rottweiler attacked her in Griffin. A young man who stepped in to protect the girl was also injured and transported for medical care. Animal Control officers captured the dog, and county officials confirmed the dog's owner will face charges.



A 13-year-old girl was flown to a hospital and a young man was injured while trying to protect her during a Rottweiler attack in Spalding County, officials said.

What we know:

According to County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter, a Rottweiler escaped from a fenced area near Parham and Anglin roads in Griffin and attacked the 13-year-old girl. A young man witnessed the attack and intervened to protect her. He was injured in the process.

Wellstar AirCare flew the teen to the hospital for treatment. Paramedics took the young man to the hospital for treatment of injuries initially described as minor, officials added.

Animal Control found and captured the Rottweiler shortly after the incident, Ledbetter added. The animal remains in county custody.

County officials confirmed the dog's owner will face charges.

What they're saying:

Ledbetter described the attack as a frightening and deeply concerning ordeal and commended the bystander for risking his own safety.

"We are especially grateful to the young man who placed himself in harm’s way to help the girl," Ledbetter said. "Our thoughts and concern are with them and their families."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the 13-year-old girl, the young man who intervened, or the dog's owner.

Authorities have also not received verified information regarding the full extent of the girl's or young man's injuries or medical conditions.

The specific charges against the owner have not yet been finalized.