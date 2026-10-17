Clayton deputies arrest 11, seize drugs during street patrols

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The Brief Clayton County deputies arrested 11 people, including nine on felony charges, during street patrols over the past week. Authorities confiscated two firearms, including a Glock handgun modified with an illegal automatic conversion switch. Deputies also seized a vehicle alongside quantities of marijuana, MDMA, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.



Clayton County deputies arrested 11 people and confiscated an illegally modified handgun alongside illicit drugs during street patrols over the past week, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office released statistics detailing the second week of enforcement under its Rapid Action Patrol and Tactical Operations Response unit.

According to the agency, deputies made 11 total arrests, with nine suspects facing felony charges. Deputies also impounded one vehicle.

During the stops, deputies seized several types of illegal drugs, including 284.5 grams of marijuana, 39 grams of MDMA, 15.5 grams of powder and crack cocaine and 4 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies reported recovering two firearms during the enforcement sweep.

One weapon was a Glock equipped with an illegal switch, a mechanism that converts a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon. Deputies said the second firearm was recovered from an individual with a prior felony conviction.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the names, ages, or specific formal charges for the 11 people taken into custody.

Officials did not disclose the specific intersections, neighborhoods, or traffic stops where the arrests and seizures occurred.