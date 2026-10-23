1 injured in shooting near Georgia State MARTA station, police say

The Brief A person was shot near the Georgia State MARTA station on Piedmont Avenue on Friday evening. Authorities confirmed the victim was awake and breathing when officers arrived. The shooting remains under active investigation, and no suspect details have been released.



Atlanta police are investigating after a person was shot Friday evening near the Georgia State MARTA Station.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched near the Georgia State MARTA Station, which is located at 170 Piedmont Ave. SE, following a report of a person shot, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who was alert and breathing.

Detectives launched an ongoing investigation into the shooting as officers secured the area.

MARTA officials stated the shooting did not occur on MARTA property.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's identity, age, or gender, nor have they stated whether emergency medical crews took the victim to a local hospital.

Police have also not released any suspect descriptions, confirmed any arrests, or detailed the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.