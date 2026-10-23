1 dead, 1 hospitalized in suspected Lovejoy murder-suicide

The Brief One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning at the Callaway Townhomes in Lovejoy, according to authorities. Lovejoy police said the shooting appears to be a domestic murder-suicide. Investigators stated the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, and authorities have not released the identities of the individuals involved.



One person died and another was hospitalized Friday morning in what investigators suspect was a domestic murder-suicide at a Lovejoy townhome community, police said.

What we know:

Lovejoy police officers were dispatched around 8:20 a.m. on Friday to the Callaway Townhomes following a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. One person died, while emergency crews provided medical treatment to the second person before rushing them to the hospital.

The department stated detectives believe the incident is an apparent domestic murder-suicide. Police stressed that the gunfire was an isolated incident and that there is no known danger to the surrounding community.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names, ages, or genders of the two individuals involved while the medical examiner’s office confirms their identities and notifies family members.

Police also did not provide an update on the medical condition of the surviving person or specify who fired the weapon.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Lovejoy Police Department at 678-610-9748.