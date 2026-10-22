1 burned in Haralson County vehicle fire that threatened building

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The Brief Firefighters stopped an active vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby building in Haralson County on Wednesday afternoon. One person sustained burns and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The Haralson County Fire Department Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire.



One person was hospitalized with burns Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle fire threatened to spread to a nearby building in Haralson County, fire officials said.

What we know:

Haralson County Fire Department units were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire. When dispatchers received additional information confirming the fire posed a significant threat to an adjacent building, commanders upgraded the call to a full response.

Firefighters quickly attacked the flames, bringing the blaze under control and containing it strictly to the vehicle before it could spread to the building.

One person suffered burns during the incident and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

What they're saying:

Haralson County Fire Deputy Chief Dobbs praised the responding crews for acting swiftly to save the home.

"This incident is a great example of how quick decision-making, proper resource deployment, and aggressive firefighting can make a significant difference in the outcome of an emergency," Dobbs said. "We’re extremely proud of our personnel for their swift response and outstanding work in protecting life and property."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific street address where the fire occurred, the severity of the victim's burns, or their current medical condition. The victim's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.