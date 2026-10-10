Georgia expects to see high winds, flash flood risks from Isaias

A High Wind Warning is in effect across north and central Georgia as severe weather brings heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts to the region overnight.

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The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for parts of north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia. The warning covers metro Atlanta and surrounding counties, including Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee.

East winds between 15 and 25 mph are expected, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Stronger wind gusts remain possible in the higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains.

Heavy downpours will push into North Georgia starting around 2 a.m. Saturday. The most intense rainfall and strongest wind gusts will occur between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Spotty showers and hit-or-miss storms will continue after 9 a.m., but conditions are expected to begin drying out earlier than initially anticipated.

The worst weather will occur during overnight dark hours, making hazards like falling tree limbs and flooded underpasses hard to see. Driving through flood-covered roads can ruin vehicles and create life-threatening conditions.

Damaging winds are projected to knock down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages across the region. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles.