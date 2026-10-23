Bottoms addresses Latinos; Jackson discusses health care in Rabun

The Brief Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign in Georgia next Wednesday with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. Bottoms joined Latino lawmakers at a rally highlighting her plans on affordability, housing and education, and encouraged voters to cast ballots early. Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson discussed health care proposals during a meet-and-greet in Rabun County.



With Election Day approaching Nov. 3, candidates and national figures are making campaign stops across Georgia. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Perry on Saturday, while Obama is expected to campaign with Ossoff and Bottoms next Wednesday.

Bottoms speaks to Latinos

Bottoms joined several Latino lawmakers at a rally Thursday to encourage voters to support her campaign. Speakers highlighted her plans to address rising costs, the housing shortage and education funding.

"If Georgia is sick with high costs of insurance, high cost of electricity, high cost of gas, high cost of everything, you got to take your medicine," Bottoms said.

The group also urged voters to cast ballots early. Early voting is scheduled to end Friday, Oct. 30.

Jackson discusses health care

Jackson held a meet-and-greet in Rabun County on Wednesday and encouraged supporters to vote. He discussed Medicaid expansion, broader access to medical records and ways to improve health care in Georgia.

Jackson said he supports price transparency so patients can learn what medical care will cost before receiving it. He said patients should be able to compare prices for services such as MRIs, diagnostic tests and lab work to find lower-cost options.