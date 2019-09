- Hurricane Dorian continued its slow churn up Monday evening just off the East coast of Florida after a punishing blow to the Bahamas. In metro Atlanta, families are trying to find loved ones as Bahamian officials try to assure others the heavily tourist-dependent nation hasn’t been completely destroyed.

Chef Daron Wilson’s love of Bahamian cuisine served from his food truck “Island Chef Mobile Café” in Peachtree Corners is matched only by love for his country, the Bahamas.

Reports indicate at least five people have died in the Abaco Islands, one in a series in the archipelago of islands comprising the Bahamas.

Wilson has been watching Facebook Live from the Bahamian Prime Minister’s Office to keep up-to-date, especially about friends and family in Abaco.

“Abaco is pretty much demolished so to speak,” said Wilson.

The international Red Cross said many as 13,000 houses have been severely damaged or destroyed on the Abaco Islands.

Wilson is offering his place of business on Jimmy Carter Blvd. in the effort to rebuild.

“What we plan to do is host Island Chef as a donation drop off point,” said Wilson

Wilson said he is working with the Bahamian Consulate based in this high rise on Clairmont Road in DeKalb County.

The Consul General said the need is immediate for specific items.

“Things like rakes and shovels and gloves and plastic bags, tarps for people’s roofs, chainsaws, said Astra Ambrister-Rolle, the Bahamas Consul General Atlanta

The Bahamian Consul General also said the Consulate received many calls from people worried about unaccounted for loved ones and that many questions linger.

“We want to know how long the effort to rebuild is going to take I mean at this point there is just too many questions to name,” she said.

The dense network of connections from the Bahamas to metro Atlanta includes Bretton Elliott and her daughter Maddie waiting on word from her husband Paul.

He was last heard from Sunday morning and is still at their Bahamian home in the Abaco island chain.

“From no one to hear from a satellite phone or anything like that it’s just nerve-wracking. It’s just been hard to watch and not know anything,” said Elliott.

