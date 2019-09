- Some evacuees, who are escaping Hurricane Dorian, have set up camp at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Henry County.

"Our home is about a quarter of a mile off the Intracoastal Waterway, so we decided it was time to leave and get out,” said Florida evacuee Charles Dean.

THE LATEST: Hurricane Dorian

This was not how some Coastal Florida and Georgia residents planned to spend their Labor Day weekend, evacuating and escaping a hurricane.

But those who are seeking refuge, are grateful to be out of harm’s way.

“All the other campgrounds were booked up because of the storm,” said Florida evacuee Melinda Hughes.

“There are no words really because there are a lot of people who couldn’t afford to go anywhere else,” said Dean.

RELATED: AMS opening camping facilities to Dorian evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway announced last week that they would once again offer free campsites and access to hot showers and restrooms for evacuees. Over the last two years, the speedway has hosted more than 100 campers who were fleeing from hurricanes like Irma, Florence and Michael.

“Anyone who wants to come with a tent, a popup or RV, they can stay here for free,” said A.M.S. Communications Coordinator Tyler Head.

As these families try to make the best of their camping experience, they can’t help but to anticipate and fear for their friends and family they left behind.

“The only concern right now is our kids who are still there,” said Dean.

SEE ALSO: Families desperately try to connect with loved ones on Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian