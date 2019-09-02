< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dorian evacuees arrive at Atlanta Motor Speedway
By Elizabeth Rawlins, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 02 2019 03:21PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 02 2019 07:44PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 08:20PM EDT By Elizabeth Rawlins, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 02 2019 03:21PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 02 2019 07:44PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 08:20PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Elizabeth\x20Rawlins\x20\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426908088" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HAMPTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Some evacuees, who are escaping Hurricane Dorian, have set up camp at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Henry County.</p> <p>"Our home is about a quarter of a mile off the Intracoastal Waterway, so we decided it was time to leave and get out,” said Florida evacuee Charles Dean.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian"><strong>THE LATEST: Hurricane Dorian</strong></a></p> <p> This was not how some Coastal Florida and Georgia residents planned to spend their Labor Day weekend, evacuating and escaping a hurricane.</p> <p>But those who are seeking refuge, are grateful to be out of harm’s way.</p> <p>“All the other campgrounds were booked up because of the storm,” said Florida evacuee Melinda Hughes.</p> <p>“There are no words really because there are a lot of people who couldn’t afford to go anywhere else,” said Dean.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ams-opening-camping-facilities-to-dorian-evacuees"><strong>RELATED: AMS opening camping facilities to Dorian evacuees</strong></a></p> <p>Atlanta Motor Speedway announced last week that they would once again offer free campsites and access to hot showers and restrooms for evacuees. Over the last two years, the speedway has hosted more than 100 campers who were fleeing from hurricanes like Irma, Florence and Michael.</p> <p>“Anyone who wants to come with a tent, a popup or RV, they can stay here for free,” said A.M.S. Hot and dry in N GA, it will be breezy tomorrow.  Here is your latest update:" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Nov 20 2015 12:40PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather Forecast</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-extra" title="Weather Extra" data-articleId="296949735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/04/Weather_Extra_Wednesday_Night_0_7638882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hurricane Dorian is just off the GA coast tonight, conditions will be the worst overnight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Extra</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Nov 29 2017 04:20PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hurricane-dorian-death-toll-climbs-to-20-in-bahamas" title="Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas" data-articleId="427391335" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The ground crunched under Greg Alem's feet on Wednesday as he walked over the ruins of his home, laid waste by Hurricane Dorian. He touched a splintered beam of wood and pointed to the fallen trees, overcome by memories.</p><p>"We planted those trees ourselves. Everything has a memory, you know," he said. "It's so, so sad. ... In the Bible there is a person called Job, and I feel like Job right now. He's lost everything, but his faith kept him strong."</p><p>The devastation wrought by Dorian - and the terror it inflicted during its day-and-a-half mauling of the Bahamas - came into focus Wednesday as the passing of the storm revealed a muddy, debris-strewn landscape of smashed and flooded-out homes on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands. The official death toll from the strongest hurricane on record ever to hit the country jumped to 20, and there was little doubt it would climb higher.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> 