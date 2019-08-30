< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story426141248" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426141248" data-article-version="1.0">Hurricane Dorian: Florida residents brace for 'monster' storm expected to strengthen</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426141248" data-article-version="1.0">Hurricane Dorian: Florida residents brace for ‘monster' storm expected to strengthen</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426141248" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hurricane Dorian: Florida residents brace for ‘monster' storm expected to strengthen&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian" data-title="Hurricane Dorian: Florida residents brace for ‘monster' storm expected to strengthen" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian" addthis:title="Hurricane Dorian: Florida residents brace for ‘monster' storm expected to strengthen"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426141248.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426141248");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426141248-426413820"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426141248-426413820" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/30/5pm_1567199407800_7627623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:david.chandley@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">David Chandley</a>, <a href="mailto:joanne.feldman@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">Joanne Feldman</a>, <a href="mailto:jeff.hill@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">Jeff Hill</a>, <a href="mailto:ryan.beesley@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">Ryan Beesley</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">FOX 5 Storm Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426141248" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Hurricane Dorian is now a MAJOR hurricane, CAT 3, and continues to eye the coast of Florida and looks to impact the Southeast coast of the U.S.</p><p>As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dorian was centered about 595 miles east of West Palm Beach, FL, had top sustained winds near 115 miles per hour, with higher gusts. The storm continues moving westnorthwest at 9 mph.</p><p>Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for 12 counties in the state.</p><p>The 12 counties under the state of emergency are Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce & Wayne Counties.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ahead of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dorian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dorian</a>, I've declared a State of Emergency in Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce & Wayne Counties to assist with prep, response & recovery. OCGA 10-1-393.4 - prohibiting price-gouging - is now in effect. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gapol?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gapol</a> <a href="https://t.co/2rnOhdzULO">pic.twitter.com/2rnOhdzULO</a></p> — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) <a href="https://twitter.com/GovKemp/status/1167168418430279682?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 29, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The FOX 5 Storm Team has been monitoring the continued development of the hurricane. Right now, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center predict the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 4 this weekend as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida.</p><p>Coastal areas in the Southeast could get 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain, with 18 inches (46 centimeters) in some places, triggering life-threatening flash floods, the hurricane center said.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather"><strong>MORE: Visit the FOX 5 Storm Team page</strong></a></p><p>Closer to Atlanta, it should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s during the day and a nice mid- to upper 60s at night through Sunday night. That's when the clouds will start rolling in and the rain chance will increase across north Georgia. How much rain will fall Labor Day and early next week will depend a lot on Dorian's track.</p><p>It would be a good idea to download the FOX 5 Storm Team app now for updates to this ever-changing situation.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm"><strong>DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 Storm Team app</strong></a></p><p>Unsure of where Hurricane Dorian might strike, Florida residents watched the increasingly dire forecast with a sense of helplessness Friday and braced for what could be the most powerful storm to hit the state's east coast in nearly 30 years.</p><p>President Donald Trump - whose Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach was in the crosshairs - warned it could be an "absolute monster."</p><p>"All indications are it's going to hit very hard and it's going to be very big," Trump said in a tweeted video, comparing Dorian to Hurricane Andrew, which obliterated thousands of homes south of Miami with winds topping 165 mph (266 kph) in 1992.</p><p>The hurricane center's projected track showed the storm hitting around Palm Beach County, the site of Mar-a-Lago. But predicting its course with any confidence this far out is so difficult that forecasters cautioned that all of Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, could be in harm's way.</p><p>Forecasters warned, too, that the storm's slow movement could subject the state to a drawn-out pummeling from wind, storm surge, and heavy rain.</p><p>Dorian played havoc with people's Labor Day weekend plans. Major airlines began allowing travelers to change their reservations without a fee. Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian began rerouting their cruise ships.</p><p>With the storm still days away, Florida authorities held off ordering any mass evacuations. Gov. Ron DeSantis said that if people were told to evacuate now and Dorian changed course, they could find themselves heading into the storm - something that happened during previous hurricanes.</p><p>Hurricane Dorian moved out over open waters Thursday after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warned it was becoming more dangerous while moving toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.</p><p>The forecast called for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.</p><p>The storm was a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday when it swirled through the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, causing power outages and flooding in places but doing no major damage.<br> "We're happy because there are no damages to report," said William Solis, the mayor of the small Puerto Rican island of Culebra. He said only one community lost power.</p><p>Dorian caused an islandwide blackout in St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and scattered power outages in St. Croix, government spokesman Richard Motta said. The storm also downed trees and at least one electric pole in St. Thomas, he said, adding that there were no reports of major flooding. "We are grateful that it wasn't a stronger storm," he said.</p><p>There were no reports of serious damage in the British Virgin Islands, where Gov. Augustus Jaspert said crews were already clearing roads and inspecting infrastructure by late Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>Puerto Rico seemed to be spared any heavy wind and rain, a huge relief on an island where blue tarps still cover some 30,000 homes nearly two years after Hurricane Maria. The island's 3.2 million inhabitants also depend on an unstable power grid that remains prone to outages since it was destroyed by Maria, a Category 4 storm.</p><p>The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. was on Labor Day 1935. The unnamed Category 5 hurricane crashed ashore along Florida's Gulf Coast on Sept. 2. It was blamed for over 400 deaths.</p><p><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com" target="_blank"><strong>MORE: Visit myfoxhurricane.com for continued coverage</strong></a></p><p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report</em></p><p>-----</p><p>Keep up with the latest by <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/10209029-story">downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app</a> and following <a href="http://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team" target="_blank">@FOX5StormTeam on Twitter</a>.</p><p> </p><center> <p><a class="twitter-timeline" data-widget-id="709487466047270912" href="https://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team">Tweets from https://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team</a></p> </center><script>!function(f,a,g){var lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/weather', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/weather', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/weather', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/weather', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/weather', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:david.chandley@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">David Chandley</a>, <a href="mailto:joanne.feldman@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">Joanne Feldman</a>, <a href="mailto:jeff.hill@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">Jeff Hill</a>, <a href="mailto:ryan.beesley@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">Ryan Beesley</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian">FOX 5 Storm Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> 