- The Red Cross is working hard to prepare for Dorian's arrival along the Georgia coast.

The organization said it has mobilized around 1,600 volunteers and shipped out nearly 100 truckloads of emergency relief supplies to Florida, parts of Georgia, and parts of the Carolinas.

One thing officials wanted storm victims to be aware of, is the difference between a Red Cross evacuation center, and an emergency shelter.

Find a Red Cross shelter:

The Red Cross has opened shelters from Augusta to Macon to Columbus and scattered shelters throughout south Georgia.

In Macon, the South Bibb Recreation Center located at 7035 Houston Road is being opened. The Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare, located at 4214 Fulton Mill Road, is also open as a pet shelter for evacuees.

In Columbus, city officials have opened the Civic Center located at 400 4th Street because of its large capacity.

Several shelters are also already opened in Augusta.

The Red Cross said the best ways you can help it to donate blood or to give a financial donation.