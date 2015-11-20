The Red Cross has opened shelters from Augusta to Macon to Columbus and scattered shelters throughout south Georgia.
In Macon, the South Bibb Recreation Center located at 7035 Houston Road is being opened. The Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare, located at 4214 Fulton Mill Road, is also open as a pet shelter for evacuees.
In Columbus, city officials have opened the Civic Center located at 400 4th Street because of its large capacity.
Several shelters are also already opened in Augusta.
The Red Cross said the best ways you can help it to donate blood or to give a financial donation.
Delta Air Lines says a flight from Atlanta to Nassau, Bahamas, was forced to turn back because of high crosswind speeds.
Delta says Flight 337, which had 42 customers on board, took off just before 10 a.m. EDT Monday because forecasts showed crosswinds within limits and Nassau's airport was open. But wind speeds increased while the flight was en route, so it returned to Atlanta.
Delta said it would offer hotel rooms for those customers and rebook them on a Tuesday flight. The airline also said that all remaining Delta flights to or from the Bahamas on Monday have been cancelled.