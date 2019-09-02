< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Families desperately try to connect with loved ones on Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian By Emilie Ikeda, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 02 2019 06:24PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 01:24AM EDT By Emilie Ikeda, FOX 5 News
Posted Sep 02 2019 06:24PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 02 2019 07:49PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 01:24AM EDT class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/families-desperately-try-to-connect-with-loved-ones-on-abaco-islands-after-hurricane-dorian";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Emilie\x20Ikeda\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426949372" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Houses submerged, roofs shredded, cars tossed – new details on Hurricane Dorian's path of destruction trickled in Monday, as the monster storm continued to inch across the Bahamas.</p><p>Christopher Roker, president of the Bahamas Association of Georgia, breathes a sigh of relief every time a family member or friend, braving out the storm in his birthplace, answers his phone call. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian"><strong>THE LATEST: Hurricane Dorian</strong></a></p><p>FOX 5 Atlanta was there when Roker called Henry Knowles, a New Providence resident.</p><p>"This is a storm for the record books," Knowles said. "On our island, we've had overnight heavy rains that created flooding."</p><p>But many are not as lucky as Roker.</p><p>Bretton Elliott and her daughter Maddie remains glued to the phone, Bahamas online forums, and Facebook, desperately awaiting updates on Great Guana Cay, part of the Abaco Islands.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/dorian-evacuees-arrive-at-atlanta-motor-speedway"><strong>SEE ALSO: Dorian evacuees arrive at Atlanta Motor Speedway</strong></a></p><p>That silence intensified after the Bahamas prime minister reported at least five deaths in the Abaco Islands.</p><p>Elliott last heard from her husband Paul Meirowitz Sunday at around 11 a.m. Since then, their Guana Cay home has been pummeled with historic wind gusts of more than 220 mph.</p><p>"It's not been fun, it's just been hard to watch and not know anything," Elliott said.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/concerns-in-metro-atlanta-about-dorian-s-impact-in-the-bahamas"><strong>SEE ALSO: More Weather Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Monday_Night_Forecast_0_7632578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Monday_Night_Forecast_0_7632578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Monday_Night_Forecast_0_7632578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Monday_Night_Forecast_0_7632578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jeff Hill" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Forecast Video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Nov 20 2015 12:40PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Weather Forecast</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-extra" title="Weather Extra" data-articleId="296949735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Weather_Extra_0_7633116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Weather_Extra_0_7633116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Weather_Extra_0_7633116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Weather_Extra_0_7633116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/Weather_Extra_0_7633116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hurricane Dorian" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather Extra</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Nov 29 2017 04:20PM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 08:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/concerns-in-metro-atlanta-about-dorian-s-impact-in-the-bahamas" title="Concerns in metro Atlanta about Dorian's impact in the Bahamas" data-articleId="427026419" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_7633908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_7633908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_7633908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_7633908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_7633908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Concerns in metro Atlanta about Dorian's impact in the Bahamas" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Concerns in metro Atlanta about Dorian's impact in the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 01:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 01:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurricane Dorian continued its slow churn up Monday evening just off the East coast of Florida after a punishing blow to the Bahamas. In metro Atlanta, families are trying to find loved ones as Bahamian officials try to assure others the heavily tourist-dependent nation hasn’t been completely destroyed.</p><p>Chef Daron Wilson’s love of Bahamian cuisine served from his food truck “Island Chef Mobile Café” in Peachtree Corners is matched only by love for his country, the Bahamas.</p><p>SEE ALSO: Families desperately try to connect with loved ones on Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos href="/weather/concerns-in-metro-atlanta-about-dorian-s-impact-in-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/03/Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_7633908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Concerns_in_metro_Atlanta_about_Dorian_s_0_20190903050434"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Concerns in metro Atlanta about Dorian's impact in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/dorian-isnt-moving-because-the-upper-atmosphere-is-too"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Residents watch as watch the heavy surf during a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the U.S. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="dorian_1567469996073-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian isn't moving because the upper atmosphere is too calm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/victims-shot-killed-in-odessa-shooting-identified"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_20190903034224-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Victims shot, killed in Odessa shooting identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/dorian-evacuees-arrive-at-atlanta-motor-speedway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DORIAN EVACUEES 6P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian evacuees arrive at Atlanta Motor Speedway</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> Most Recent https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/subway-sex-suspect_1567449938025_7631376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/subway-sex-suspect_1567449938025_7631376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/02/subway-sex-suspect_1567449938025_7631376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man masturbates, urinates on woman on subway train, cops say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/dorian-isnt-moving-because-the-upper-atmosphere-is-too" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/dorian_1567469996073_7632981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Residents&#x20;watch&#x20;as&#x20;watch&#x20;the&#x20;heavy&#x20;surf&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;mandatory&#x20;evacuation&#x20;as&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x20;inches&#x20;closer&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dorian isn't moving because the upper atmosphere is too calm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/camargo-donaldson-hit-hrs-as-braves-beat-blue-jays-6-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Camargo, Donaldson hit HRs as Braves beat Blue Jays 6-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/victims-shot-killed-in-odessa-shooting-identified" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/Victims_in_Odessa_shooting_identified_0_7633744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victims shot, killed in Odessa shooting identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/dorian-evacuees-arrive-at-atlanta-motor-speedway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/02/P%20DORIAN%20EVACUEES%206P_00.01.20.12_1567469394363.png_7632948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dorian evacuees arrive at Atlanta Motor Speedway</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 