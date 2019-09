- Houses submerged, roofs shredded, cars tossed – new details on Hurricane Dorian's path of destruction trickled in Monday, as the monster storm continued to inch across the Bahamas.

Christopher Roker, president of the Bahamas Association of Georgia, breathes a sigh of relief every time a family member or friend, braving out the storm in his birthplace, answers his phone call.

FOX 5 Atlanta was there when Roker called Henry Knowles, a New Providence resident.

"This is a storm for the record books," Knowles said. "On our island, we've had overnight heavy rains that created flooding."

But many are not as lucky as Roker.

Bretton Elliott and her daughter Maddie remains glued to the phone, Bahamas online forums, and Facebook, desperately awaiting updates on Great Guana Cay, part of the Abaco Islands.

That silence intensified after the Bahamas prime minister reported at least five deaths in the Abaco Islands.

Elliott last heard from her husband Paul Meirowitz Sunday at around 11 a.m. Since then, their Guana Cay home has been pummeled with historic wind gusts of more than 220 mph.

"It's not been fun, it's just been hard to watch and not know anything," Elliott said.

