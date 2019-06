- Atlanta Police said they have made an arrest in a sexual assault case.

Demetrius Abercrombie, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape, sodomy, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and burglary. Police said Abercrombie has an extensive criminal record with prior rapes in 2005 and burglary in 2012.

Police said Abercrombie entered a unit in the Colonial Square apartments off Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue SW, just east of Interstate 75 through an unlocked door. It happened a little after 4 p.m. on May 31.

The victim was able to give police enough details to create a sketch of the man. She also told police the man had a distinct smell" and he told her he just got out of prison.

Five days later, police were back at the same apartment after the previous victim reported a burglary. The victim had been away from the apartment since the attack and when she came back, she found several items stolen from her home. Police said they were able to link the second break-in to Abercrombie, who investigators said also matched the description of the sexual assault suspect.

Abercrombie was booked into the Fulton County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.

