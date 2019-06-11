< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412135569" data-article-version="1.0">Police search for Atlanta sex assault suspect</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jaclyn.schultz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-atlanta-sex-assault-suspect">Jaclyn Schultz</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-atlanta-sex-assault-suspect">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412135569");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412135569-412135544"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412135569-412135544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/RAW.00_00_03_21.Still001_1560300687620_7385248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jaclyn.schultz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-atlanta-sex-assault-suspect">Jaclyn Schultz</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-search-for-atlanta-sex-assault-suspect">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412135569" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Police said officers are searching for a sex assault suspect who broke into a woman's southwest Atlanta apartment and raped her. </p> <p>It happened May 31 at one of the units in the Colonial Square apartments off Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue SW. </p> <p>Investigators handed out fliers with a sketch of the suspect and posted the fliers at Atlanta area businesses. </p> <p>Police said on May 31, between 4 and 5 a.m., the man entered into the apartment through an open door and window, and sexually assaulted the woman. She described that the man had a distinct "smell," and officers suspect the man could be homeless. </p> <p>The man is described as having worn a fitted cap with a red top and white brim, dark-colored shirt, jeans, and red and white Nike shoes. He also has a tattoo on his left arm and is missing one or both front teeth.</p> <p>Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/9_people_arrested_in_connection_to_raids_0_7384827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/9_people_arrested_in_connection_to_raids_0_7384827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/9_people_arrested_in_connection_to_raids_0_7384827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/9_people_arrested_in_connection_to_raids_0_7384827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/9_people_arrested_in_connection_to_raids_0_7384827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="9 people arrested in connection to raids at massage parlors" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: 9 people arrested in connection to raids at massage parlors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Doug Evans</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Coweta County deputies raided three massage parlors and arrested eight women and one man. This came after several weeks of undercover investigation which showed that the women arrested were allegedly involved in prostitution.</p><p>Sheriff’s office video provided to FOX 5 News showed investigators from the Crime Suppression Unit raiding Asian Therapeutic Massage on Highway 34 in Newnan. Deputies arrested three women allegedly engaged in prostitution there. Also under arrest was a woman who investigators said was the 68-year-old madam in charge.</p><p>The investigation included Coweta County deputies and U.S. Homeland Security, which found that none of the women were victims of human trafficking.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wrong-way-driver-crash-kills-12-year-old-and-seriously-injures-2-other-kids" title="Wrong-way driver: Crash kills 12-year-old and seriously injures 2 other kids" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_hits_teen__takes_off_running_0_7384546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_hits_teen__takes_off_running_0_7384546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_hits_teen__takes_off_running_0_7384546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_hits_teen__takes_off_running_0_7384546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Driver_hits_teen__takes_off_running_0_7384546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Driver hits teen, takes off running" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wrong-way driver: Crash kills 12-year-old and seriously injures 2 other kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Emilie Ikeda</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A three-car collision claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl -- and drunk driving could be to blame, according to authorities.</p><p>A witness recalled Sunday's early morning crash, describing first a loud bang and then screaming cries.</p><p>"I couldn't believe anybody walked away from it," said Brandon Smith, who was working at a nearby restaurant at the time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/desantis-signs-death-warrant-for-murderer-gary-ray-bowles" title="DeSantis signs death warrant for murderer Gary Ray Bowles" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis signs death warrant for murderer Gary Ray Bowles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for murderer Gary Ray Bowles. <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 