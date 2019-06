- Atlanta Police said the sex assault suspect with a “distinctive smell” may have given significant clues about his identity to his victim.

Police said the man entered a unit in the Colonial Square apartments off Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue SW, just east of Interstate 75 through an unlocked door. It happened a little after 4 p.m. on May 31.

Wednesday, police said the suspect told the victim he was recently released from prison. Investigators are trying to match the sketch to those in the Department of Correction’s database. Police also hope DNA left behind will match one of the inmates. Georgia requires prisoners to submit a sample of DNA.

The victim described the man had a distinct "smell," and officers suspect the man could be homeless. Because of that, they are hoping a clothing description will still be relevant. The man is described as having worn a fitted cap with a red top and white brim, dark-colored shirt, jeans, and red and white Nike shoes. He also has a tattoo on his left arm and is missing one or both front teeth.

A sketch of the man was released this week and fliers have been posted around at nearby businesses.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

