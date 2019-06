- Atlanta police have made an arrest in an armed robbery along the BeltLine.

Quintavious Walker, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday evening at home along Misty Waters Drive in DeKalb County, according to police.

He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection to an incident on the BeltLine on May 27, a second count of aggravated assault for a shooting which happened along Cleveland Avenue April 25, and a second count of armed robbery for an incident on Lena Street May 29.

Walker was booked into the Fulton County Jail

