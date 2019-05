- Investigators have identified a suspect wanted for the Memorial Day armed robbery of a jogger on the Atlanta Beltline, police announced Friday.

Police have secured a warrant for the suspect, whom they are not publicly identifying, and are trying to locate him.

The announcement comes the day after surveillance photographs of the suspect were posted on the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta Police Facebook page.

The crime took place about 6:15 p.m. Monday, when Atlanta Police officers responded to a pedestrian robbery call at 1135 Harwell St. in Northeast Atlanta.

According to investigators, a man approached a female jogger from behind and robbed her.

During the encounter, the man showed a firearm and demanded that the woman give up her cellphone and a fanny pack that had her keys inside.

The robber fled to the Harwell Street exit of the Beltline.

According to a news release, the victim was not injured, and officers recovered her bag and keys shortly after the robbery.