- Atlanta Police are trying to find the person behind a violent attack on Atlanta’s BeltLine.

Police are searching for the man accused of robbing a female jogger at gunpoint.

Officers say the victim was running on the BeltLine near Lena Street on Monday.

She told police a man flagged her down, then pulled a pistol from his waistband and held it to her side, demanding her bag.

She handed it over, and he took off.

Investigators released images of a man they believe to be behind the robbery.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or has information to give them a call.