- Atlanta police are looking for a man suspected in multiple attacks and robberies near and on the BeltLine.

Officers say the suspect robbed a person at gunpoint last Wednesday near Washington Park.

In that case, the victim told FOX 5 the suspect pointed a gun at him after asking to use his phone to make a call.

Officers believe he robbed another person at gunpoint the same day.

The robberies came after police say the same man attacked and robbed a female jogger on the BeltLine, not far from the park.

The woman was not hurt and police were able to get her things back.

But officers are stressing they want to find the suspect before he threatens anyone else.