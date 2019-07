- The number of confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease in individuals who stayed in an Atlanta hotel has risen to nine.

As of Monday, there were nine patients diagnosed with the disease, which presents itself with flu-like symptoms and can lead to pneumonia. Unlike the flu, it can be treated with antibiotics.

It has been a week since the managers at Sheraton Atlanta Hotel in downtown Atlanta promptly shut their doors following three confirmed cases with their only link being that they stayed at the hotel. While no tests have come back yet confirming the hotel as a source, hotel managers were not taking any chances, quickly closing their doors, moving more than 450 guests, and later, the decision to close their doors until Aug. 11. It was a move which was highly praised by members of the health community.

Legionnaires' is a water-borne bacteria which can be contracted through the use of a pool, hot tub, air conditioner, mist sprayer, or even the water supply itself.

The Sheraton is one of the five host hotels for Dragon Con, the largest multimedia pop-culture convention in the United States which draws about 80,000 visitors annually to Atlanta’s hotel district. The hotel serves as the registration point for members as well fills up its rooms with guests attending the convention.

