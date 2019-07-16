< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){ Health officials: 6th Legionnaires' disease case confirmed after stay at Atlanta hotel FOX 5 News By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 05:45PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 05:54PM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418739867" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Health officials said another case of Legionnaires' disease has been diagnosed in a person who recently stayed at a downtown Atlanta hotel.</p> <p>As of Wednesday, six people have confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease, health officials said. The common link is they stayed at the Sheraton Atlanta, officials said.</p> <p>Tests still have not come back from the hotel giving any positive indication the bacteria is present there, but hotel management was not taking any chances Monday when the first three cases came to light. They swiftly closed their doors, relocated 450 guests, and worked to rebook some upcoming reservations.</p> <p>Health officials praised the hotel’s prompt response, calling it the best possible course in preventing further cases. State health officials and the Fulton County Board of Health are working with hotel staff to resolve the matter.</p> <p>Legionnaires' can cause flu-like symptoms, but unlike influenza, it can be treated with antibiotics. The most common way to contract the disease is using a pool, hot tub, air conditioner, mist sprayer, or even the water supply itself.</p> <p>The Sheraton Atlanta is one of the five host hotels of Dragon Con, one of Atlanta’s largest conventions, which draws more than 80,000 visitors each year. The hotel serves as the registration point for the largest multimedia pop-culture convention in the United States.</p> <p>On social media sites dedicated to Dragon Con, supporters were taking the news in stride. Most believe the situation will be resolved before the convention opens in 42 days. Some Dragon Con fans, who are known for paying unlikely and outlandish homages to their host hotels, have announced plans to integrate the news into their celebrations.</p> <p>Convention organizers said they are continuing to stay in contact with hotel management to “understand the situation, the solutions, and the timeframes involved.”</p> <p>Dragon Con runs through the Labor Day weekend and focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, film, and more.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/health-officials-5-confirmed-cases-of-legionnaires-disease-after-staying-at-downtown-atlanta-hotel"><strong>RELATED: Health officials: 5 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease after staying at downtown Atlanta hotel</strong></a></p> <p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/morehouse-college-employee-placed-on-leave-after-students-video-claims-sexual-advances" title="Morehouse College employee placed on leave after student's video claims sexual advances" data-articleId="418751160" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/25/P%20MOREHOUSE%20COLLEGE%20NO%20HEAT%2010P%20_00.01.36.03_1548473382935.png_6678074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/25/P%20MOREHOUSE%20COLLEGE%20NO%20HEAT%2010P%20_00.01.36.03_1548473382935.png_6678074_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/25/P%20MOREHOUSE%20COLLEGE%20NO%20HEAT%2010P%20_00.01.36.03_1548473382935.png_6678074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/25/P%20MOREHOUSE%20COLLEGE%20NO%20HEAT%2010P%20_00.01.36.03_1548473382935.png_6678074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/25/P%20MOREHOUSE%20COLLEGE%20NO%20HEAT%2010P%20_00.01.36.03_1548473382935.png_6678074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Morehouse College employee placed on leave after student's video claims sexual advances
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 06:33PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 06:35PM EDT
Morehouse College said it has placed an assistant dean on unpaid administrative leave and have launched a full investigation following a series of now-viral tweets by a student which outlines accusations against the employee.
"Demarcus Crews has been placed on unpaid administrative leave effective immediately pending more information from the investigation," Morehouse College President Dr. David A. Thomas wrote in a letter posted on the college's Twitter account.
Crews is listed on his LinkedIn account as the "Interim Director of Housing and Residential Education at Morehouse College" and "Assistant Dean of the College for Retention Services." He is listed as the "Assistant Director of Student Services" on the college's website. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
5 additional arrests stemming from death of Hall County deputy
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 04:56PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 05:05PM EDT
Investigators said they have made five more arrests related to the investigation into the killing of Hall County Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon.
The 28-year-old deputy was shot and killed in the line duty the evening of July 7 while trying to pull over a car full of suspects.
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said Dixon attempted to pull over a car driven by 17-year-old Hector Garcia-Solis. After a brief pursuit, Garcia-Solis crashed the car along Jesse Jewell Parkway and Center Avenue, the sheriff said. The four occupants then scattered, running away from the pursuing deputies. Man found dead at Lithonia gas station identified
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 12:43PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 04:26PM EDT
Police in DeKalb County have identified the man dead at a Lithonia gas station Wednesday morning.
William Stewart, 34, died from officials call blunt force trauma. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the case to be a homicide.
Bystanders made the disturbing discovery at the BP gas station in the 3800 block of Panola Road near Browns Mill Road around 6:30 a.m. Witnesses told FOX 5 News they noticed a parked car in the handicapped parking spot with its flashers on and what initially appeared to be a man asleep behind the wheel. Prosecutors drop groping charges against Kevin Spacey Relish the opportunity to book a stay in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Airbnb Relive the Apollo 11 mission in real-time with NASA's interactive experience
Tammy Rivera- Malphurs and Jazmin Meredith talk 'When Women Succeed' Tour 