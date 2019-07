- Georgia health officials said the number of cases of people who have contracted Legionnaires' disease during their stay at a downtown Atlanta hotel has risen to five.

Health officials confirmed the five cases but stressed that while each patient stayed at Sheraton Atlanta hotel, they do not yet have evidence directly linking the hotel as the source.

Hotel management was not taking any chances Monday, immediately closing the property to all guests and beginning the process of taking samples and performing extraordinary maintenance as a precaution.

Sheraton employees worked to relocate all their guests and have reached out to those who have a reservation to move them to other hotels or refund their stay.

State health officials are working with the Fulton County Board of Health and hotel staff to find the source.

The internet was buzzing with this news Monday due to the Sheraton’s role in the yearly Dragon Con which takes place Labor Day weekend. The annual event draws 80,000 visitors, all who pass through the Sheraton Atlanta to register. Dragon Con organizers said they are working with the host hotel’s management to “understand the situation, the solutions, and the timeframes involved.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Legionnaires' disease manifests as a severe form of pneumonia and an inflammation of the lungs, usually caused by the Legionella bacteria. While it can be caught outside, it thrives in water supplies such as pools, hot tubs, air conditioners, mist sprayers, and more. It is treated with antibiotics.

