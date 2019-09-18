A judge, a private investigator, a former deputy, and the co-founder of Dragon Con all in trouble with the law. All four are facing Felony charges after an investigation into computer hacking.
Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail Wednesday afternoon. Judge Schrader along with private investigator TJ Ward, his employee Frank Karic who is a former Forsyth County deputy, and Ed Kramer, the co-founder of Dragon Con and is known to be a computer whiz, are all charged with Computer Trespass.
"In simple terms, it's someone going on a computer network without authority to make changes or get data that you're not supposed to get," said attorney BJ Bernstein who is representing Judge Schrader.