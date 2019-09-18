A registered sex offender is behind bars once again for a felony violation of his probation. Earlier this year, Michael Ren Wysolovski pleaded guilty to charges of cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody. His teenaged victim claimed she was sometimes locked in a cage and denied food and contact with the outside world as he sexually assaulted her.

Wysolovski sits in the Gwinnett County Jail as of Tuesday night without bond for this felony violation. The district attorney's office said there was a warrant out for possession of porn. Which is a violation of his probation. FOX 5 News hasn't heard for sure what they found with that warrant, but whatever it was it put him behind bars once again.

FOX 5 News spoke to a woman who said she once had a relationship with Wysolovski. When she heard he was arrested again on Tuesday, she couldn't contain her excitement.