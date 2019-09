- A woman living in Cartersville won season 10 of MasterChef which aired Wednesday night on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Dorian Hunter was one of three cooks who created a three-course meal in front of family, friends, and former winners.

Hunter dropped by Good Day Atlanta that morning to talk about how she's changed throughout MasterChef.

Friends and family held a party Wednesday night at Top Golf in Midtown where they watched her winning the competition.

Hunter thanked everyone who has supported her.

Wednesday night marked the show's 200th episode on FOX.

