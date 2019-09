- Another season of "MasterChef" is coming to a close and one of the finalists is proudly representing Georgia.

The 200th episode of "MasterChef" and season 10 finale airs right here on FOX 5 at 8 p.m.

Cartersville resident Dorian Hunter is one of the three finalists left standing.

Hunter stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about her achievement and to demonstrate how to bake a green tomato sweet bread.

For today's recipe see below. For more on "Masterchef " click here.

Green tomato sweet bread

3 c all purpose flour

2 c sugar

1 t baking soda

1/4 t baking powder

1/4 t salt

1 c canola oil

2 eggs lightly beaten

1 t vanilla

2 cups small diced green tomatoes

1 c chopped nuts of your choice

Preheat over to 350°

This formula will make two medium loaves of bread.



In a large bowl wisk all dry ingredients together and set aside. In a separate small bowl mix eggs, oil, and vanilla together and add to the dry. Mix till all is moist with a rubber spatula. Add the diced tomatoes and the nuts and continue mixing with a whisk till smooth. Place mixture in two loaf pans and bake for one hour or until the cake taster comes out clean. Let cool on a cooling rack and serve.