In the video, the resident tells the deputy that they heard the cries from their nearby house.
"My kids said, 'That's a baby,' and I said 'That's an animal," the man tells deputies.
The deputy then opens the bag to find the infant, now temporarily named India, crying and moving around.
Investigators said that after she was found, deputies immediately began giving the child first aid, and emergency personnel rushed her to a hospital. The sheriff says India is "thriving" and is in the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.
Officials are still searching for the child's mother. Last week, the sheriff's office released several new photos of India in hopes someone will come forward.
MORE: Baby found abandoned in plastic bag 'in good health'
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said after the mother is located, investigators will determine whether she will face criminal charges. He pointed out that under Georgia law, a mother who does not want a newborn can take the child to a designated area such as a police department or fire station and hand the baby over to law enforcement officers.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's tip line at 770-888-7308. Your call can be anonymous.
Posted Jun 24 2019 10:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 10:16PM EDT
A Kansas woman tried to take a baby and also a little boy from a Lithia Springs couple in the middle of the atrium at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police say.
It happened early Saturday. The mother says as she was pushing a stroller with her infant inside, the suspect came up from behind and began pushing as well.
The mother called the action strange initially, then told the woman -- identified as Esther Daniels -- that she did not need help and to let go.
Posted Jun 25 2019 11:43AM EDT
The Floyd County Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man.
Troy Lee Turner, 76, left his Dawsonville home around 11 a.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since. Family members think he has dementia and said he has gotten lost in the past.
Police said Turner was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers. He could be wearing a Tractor Supply hat and driving a blue 1990 Chevrolet C1500 with tag number PCD8549.
Posted Jun 24 2019 10:52PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 08:40AM EDT
Alpharetta police are searching for four dangerous men accused of drugging, sexually assaulting then stealing the possessions of three women at a hotel.
The alleged assault happened sometime from the night of June 16 into the morning of June 17, when the women said they were visiting from out of town. The woman told police she had come to metro Atlanta for a mansion party. Police said the women met the four men at the party. Early that next morning, she invited them to the pool and to their hotel room at the Doubletree hotel off Jordan Court.
The women reported possibly being "drugged" because they could not remember many details of the night. One victim reportedly told one of a man to stop touching her before blacking out.