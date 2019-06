- Officials have good news regarding an infant found abandoned in the woods of Forsyth County last week.

In an update, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said baby India is in good health at a local hospital Monday.

Deputies say they are investigating leads, but so far they have not located the baby's mother.

Officials found the girl in a plastic bag in woods near Daves Creek Road in southeastern Forsyth County after they received a call from residents who heard the child.

RELATED: Deputies looking for mother after newborn baby found in plastic bag in woods

“It was without doubt divine intervention that this child was found,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said.

Deputies immediately began giving the child first aid, and emergency personnel rushed her to a hospital.

“Had it not been for those observant citizens who called 911, we would be having a most difficult conversation today," Freeman said.

The child's mother likely faces charges.

The Sheriff's Office said that under Georgia's Safe Haven Law, a mother who does not want a newborn can take the child to a designated area such as a police department or fire station and hand the child over to law enforcement officers under no penalty of the law.

If you have any information on the woman who may have given birth to India, please call the sheriff at 770-781-3087.