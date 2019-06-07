Atlanta police said an 8-year-old girl was found safe and reunited with her family Friday morning after she had been missing for more than 12 hours.

Imani Colvin had last been seen about 8 p.m. Thursday near Perkerson Park.

IMANI HOME SAFE: @Atlanta_Police just returned the young girl to her family after being missing for more than 12 hours. This is emotional and beautiful to see the relief in Imani Colvin’s family’s eyes. Tears all around.🙏🏻💗 #BREAKING @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/aF65NiG7no — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) June 7, 2019