A man, charged with raping a woman who was walking to a bus stop, before a judge Thursday morning.
Investigators say Anthony Bernard Thomas, Jr. , 18, approached the victim near a bus stop along Flint River Road and Glenwoods Drive in Riverdale around 6:45 a.m. Thomas is accused of dragging the woman into a wooded area, then raping her.
Captain Scott Stubbs tells FOX 5 News, the victim fought her way free and ran through a neighborhood screaming for help. Officers arrested Thomas in Jonesboro within an hour of receiving the call for help.