<article> <section id="story413981475" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413981475" data-article-version="1.0">New photos of baby found abandoned in plastic bag, search for mother continues</h1> </header> data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-photos-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-plastic-bag-search-for-mother-continues" data-title="New photos of baby found abandoned in plastic bag, search for mother continues" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413981475-413982462" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/baby%20girl_1561123128558.jpg_7429480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/new-photos-of-baby-found-abandoned-in-plastic-bag-search-for-mother-continues">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:12AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Authorities have released new photos of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a wooded area earlier this month. Investigators are still searching for her mother. </p><p>On June 6, a newborn baby was found inside a plastic grocery bag just off the roadway in the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in Forsyth County. </p><p>Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman called the heartbreaking discovery a case of "divine intervention" after residents who heard her called 911. </p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/sheriff-baby-found-abandoned-in-plastic-bag-in-good-health-" target="_blank">MORE: Baby found abandoned in plastic bag 'in good health'</a></strong></p><p>Investigators said after she as found, deputies immediately began giving the child first aid, and emergency personnel rushed her to a local hospital where the sheriff said: “Surprisingly, the baby was in good condition.”</p><p>Authorities have placed the girl who they have temporarily named India into the custody of the Department of Family and Children’s Services.</p><p>The search continues for her mother. On Friday, the sheriff's office released several new photos of "India" in hopes of someone coming forward. </p><p>Freeman said after the mother is located, investigators will determine whether or not the mother would face criminal charges. 