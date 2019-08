- A member of the Atlanta City Council has announced she's contributing to a reward for anyone who can help identify the gunman in this week's shooting at the Atlanta University Center campus.

Councilmember Cleta Winslow held a press conference Sunday afternoon saying that she is offering a $3,000 reward for anyone who can help bring light in finding the shooter.

Winslow's contribution will be an addition to the reward of up to $2,000 offered by Crime Stoppers.

"We want to get people talking," Winslow said.

The shootings happened Tuesday night in the area of the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library while the four victims and other students attended an unsanctioned block party.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, and someone started shooting.

Two of the wounded students attend Clark Atlanta University, and the other two attend Spelman College.

On Wednesday, Atlanta police released a video of a potential suspect, asking the public to help identify the man.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants, a tan Gucci hat, and gray New Balance sneakers the night of the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.