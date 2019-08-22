The shootings happened Tuesday night in the area of the Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library while the four and other students attended an unsanctioned block party.
Two of the wounded students attend Clark Atlanta University, and the other two attend Spelman College.
On Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Erin Ennis of Powder Springs, 18-year-old Maia Williams-McLaren of Boston, 18-year-old Elyse Spencer of Rochester, N.Y., and 19-year-old Kia Thomas, hometown unknown.
Police say an argument broke out between two groups, and someone started shooting.
Derrick Daniels attended the party and helped one of the girls who was shot.
"I was standing with my friends and we were like, was that gunshots? And I was kind of like in shock. And then we heard another round of shots and everybody just ran," Daniels told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.
But Daniels came back when he saw the wounded girl.
"I just took off my shirt and I tied this around her leg and held it," he said. "I just stayed with her until Clark Atlanta Police and APD arriveed.
Wednesday afternoon Clark Atlanta held a townhall for students. Students said they were given updates on he conditions of those injured and were encouraged to talk to counselors if they need help.
In a statement, Clark Atlanta officials blasted the incident and urged witnesses to come forward.
The statement reads, "We do not believe this incident represents an on-going threat to any individual or the community at large. No suspects have been identified at this time. One of our top priorities at CAU is the safety and security of our students. Here at Clark Atlanta University, and across the country, students have the right to gather together in celebration without the fear of violence. We will not stand for it in the Atlanta University Center. We are working diligently with Atlanta PD to identify those involved."
In another statement, Spelman College President Dr. May Schmidt Campbell said, "The College is cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department in their investigation. We are also working with our Atlanta University Center partner institutions to review safety measures for the entire community. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our No. 1 concern. Counseling and other support services are available at Sisters Chapel, the counseling center, wellness center and residence halls to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time."
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also weighed in Wednesday about the shooting.
"When parents across this country have entrusted the well-being of their children to our city, it is most important that we continue to work with our partners to ensure their safety," Bottoms said in a statement. "While the full force and resources of the Atlanta Police Department are in operation to assist in bringing those responsible to justice, we as a community will continue to work with the Atlanta University Center and campus police, and all of our colleges and universities, to take meaningful action to keep our campuses safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the impacted students and their families."
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
A Powder Springs teen is one of the four students who was shot during a block party at the Atlanta University Center. Erin Ennis is a freshman at Clark Atlanta University. She was shot in the leg.
Ennis said she was with her friends Tuesday evening. She said everyone was excited about the first day of classes. They were comparing schedules and talking about what they were going to wear.
Ennis said she heard the gunfire but at first, wasn't sure what it was.
A welfare check at a Vinings townhome led police to the discovery of three people dead inside. Investigators believe this is an apparent murder-suicide.
According to Cobb County police, 58-year-old Dr. Marsha Edwards, 24-year-old Christopher Edwards Jr. and 20-year-old Erin Edwards were found dead inside a home inside the Parc East Townhome Community located in the 3200 block of Nobility Way just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Two of the victims, Erin and Christopher, were shot and the suspect, Marsha, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Investigators believe the mother of the grown son and daughter, shot them before shooting herself.
A series of disturbing confrontations involving threats of rape in the Little Five Points neighborhood is now drawing the attention of Atlanta police. A number of residents turned up at the Neighborhood Planning Unit meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns about safety.
Little Five Points resident Joey LaCascia told FOX 5 News he was verbally accosted last Saturday afternoon on Euclid Avenue while walking with his wife.
"As I walked past, they looked me in the eye and said you're the white devil and they looked at my wife and said you're the white devil," said LaCascia.