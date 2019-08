- Schools officials said all but one of the students who were shot near Clark Atlanta University are out of the hospital. Atlanta police are still looking for the shooter.

Investigators said he's the man seen in this surveillance video released Wednesday.

Officers said two groups got in a fight at a block party in front of Woodruff Library at the Atlanta University Center on Tuesday night. Then someone started firing. Four teenage girls were hit.

This is a Crime Stoppers case. Tipsters could be eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

