RELATED: Police: 4 students shot on Atlanta University Center campus
Clark Atlanta University Freshman, Erin Ennis, was also shot at the party, but decided to return to school.
Her mother, Emily Ennis, said she supports her daughter's decision to return to school.
"I'm not nervous about that, we choose not to live in fear. Our faith provides for situations like that. God forbid something happens to anyone's child, but you have to have faith that it's not going to be a life-threatening situation. It's just the world we live in," said Emily Ennis.
So far no arrests have been made.
Clark Atlanta police are assisting Atlanta police with the investigation.
RELATED: Video released of suspect in Atlanta University Center campus shooting
Posted Aug 23 2019 10:28PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 10:45PM EDT
A McDonough pawn shop owner escaped with her life Friday afternoon after a dangerous encounter with a masked intruder. McDonough police said the gun-toting masked man burst into the Kwik Kash Pawn shop around 4:30 p.m.
“There he is going in, of course, he grabbed the door to go in, was wearing gloves so he knew there would be no prints,” Detective T.F. Spangenberg described surveillance video from outside the store.
The gloves hid his fingerprints, the hoodie and mask hid his face.
Posted Aug 23 2019 09:53PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 10:49PM EDT
Missing and stolen mail has become a real problem lately in one neighborhood, and folks are finding creative ways to keep an eye on their letters and cards.
Long-time residents in the Historic Brookhaven neighborhood said stolen mail has happened periodically over the years, and in the past week, it's picked up again.
Neighbors said lately mail is found abandoned on the ground or in someone else's box.
Posted Aug 23 2019 10:18PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 10:19PM EDT
A Georgia sheriff is sponsoring a raffle that will award guns to citizens.
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley acknowledges the action set for the entire month of September has sparked some backlash.
The reason can be seen in the headlines of mass casualty events in other parts of the nation.