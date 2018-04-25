Rain returning, possible severe storms Thursday

- A fairly strong system is moving into Georgia, bringing a chance for severe storms by Thursday afternoon.

Rain will begin to spread across northwest Georgia during the late morning (reducing the severe weather risk there). During the afternoon and evening, rain will be widespread and thunderstorms can be strong to severe - mainly after 2 p.m.

Any severe storms can bring damaging winds of 60 mph. And with a cold pool of air aloft, some hail an inch in diameter or larger is possible too.

While the tornado threat is low, it’s not zero, so the FOX 5 Storm Team will be watching FOX 5 Live VIPIR very closely for a possible brief spin up later in the day.

Rainfall totals should average 1/4"-3/4" across our area and should exit the area by late Thursday night (by midnight, if not sooner). With these amounts, the risk of flooding is low.

Still planning on a wonderful weekend weather-wise!

