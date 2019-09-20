< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/logo-fox-5-atlanta-waga-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-clear" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 68°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/iteam">I-Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/gbi-officer-involved-shooting-in-gainesville"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/gvill3_1569034945638_7669543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="GBI: one man dead after officer involved shooting in Gainesville"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/gbi-officer-involved-shooting-in-gainesville">GBI: one man dead after officer involved shooting in Gainesville</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants">Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/georgia-tech-student-gets-new-specialized-bike-after-other-stolen"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/P%20STOLEN%20BIKE%20HELP%20FOLO%206P_WAGAbadc_146.mxf_00.01.12.20_1569029265539.png_7669322_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Georgia Tech student gets new specialized bike after other stolen"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/georgia-tech-student-gets-new-specialized-bike-after-other-stolen">Georgia Tech student gets new specialized bike after other stolen</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/wwe-superstars-step-out-of-the-ring-to-bring-some-muscle-to-foxs-25-words-or-less"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/25%20words_1569027510744.jpg_7669269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="WWE superstars step out of the ring to bring some muscle to FOX's ‘25 Words or Less'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/wwe-superstars-step-out-of-the-ring-to-bring-some-muscle-to-foxs-25-words-or-less">WWE superstars step out of the ring to bring some muscle to FOX's ‘25 Words or Less'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/gbi-officer-involved-shooting-in-gainesville">GBI: one man dead after officer involved shooting in Gainesville</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants">Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/georgia-tech-student-gets-new-specialized-bike-after-other-stolen">Georgia Tech student gets new specialized bike after other stolen</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/wwe-superstars-step-out-of-the-ring-to-bring-some-muscle-to-foxs-25-words-or-less">WWE superstars step out of the ring to bring some muscle to FOX's ‘25 Words or Less'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/hundreds-flood-georgia-state-capitol-steps-in-climate-strike">Hundreds flood Georgia State Capitol steps in climate strike</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/fire-guts-abandoned-atlanta-church">Fire guts abandoned Atlanta church</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-krystal-lee-talks-about-how-to-start-your-own-business-for-fifty-dollars-or-less"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/4573BA8DDD06433ABBEBFDCE026E2A65_1569008762963_7668685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Praise's Krystal Lee talks about how to start your own business for fifty dollars or less"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-krystal-lee-talks-about-how-to-start-your-own-business-for-fifty-dollars-or-less">Praise's Krystal Lee talks about how to start your own business for fifty dollars or less</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-mary-poppins-the-broadway-musical-at-city-springs-theatre-in-sandy-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/_Mary_Poppins__comes_to_Sandy_Springs_0_7668033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical' at City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-mary-poppins-the-broadway-musical-at-city-springs-theatre-in-sandy-springs">'Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical' at City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/actress-jasmine-burke-talks-angrily-ever-after-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GDA_JasmineBurke_092019_1568999711504_7668198_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actress Jasmine Burke talks 'Angrily Ever After' on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/actress-jasmine-burke-talks-angrily-ever-after-on-good-day-atlanta">Actress Jasmine Burke talks 'Angrily Ever After' on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-couple-goes-viral-after-husband-gives-wife-words-of-encouragement-while-in-labor"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Caver%20Family_1568997455735.JPG_7668357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta couple goes viral after husband gives wife words of encouragement while in labor"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-couple-goes-viral-after-husband-gives-wife-words-of-encouragement-while-in-labor">Atlanta couple goes viral after husband gives wife words of encouragement while in labor</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-krystal-lee-talks-about-how-to-start-your-own-business-for-fifty-dollars-or-less">Praise's Krystal Lee talks about how to start your own business for fifty dollars or less</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-mary-poppins-the-broadway-musical-at-city-springs-theatre-in-sandy-springs">'Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical' at City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/actress-jasmine-burke-talks-angrily-ever-after-on-good-day-atlanta">Actress Jasmine Burke talks 'Angrily Ever After' on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-couple-goes-viral-after-husband-gives-wife-words-of-encouragement-while-in-labor">Atlanta couple goes viral after husband gives wife words of encouragement while in labor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/six-flags-several-new-attractions-one-scary-fright-fest">Six Flags + several new attractions = one scary Fright Fest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-food-expert-skye-estroff-gives-insight-on-the-new-orange-wine-craze">Atlanta Food Expert Skye Estroff gives insight on the new "Orange Wine" craze</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-krystal-lee-talks-about-how-to-start-your-own-business-for-fifty-dollars-or-less"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/4573BA8DDD06433ABBEBFDCE026E2A65_1569008762963_7668685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Praise's Krystal Lee talks about how to start your own business for fifty dollars or less"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-krystal-lee-talks-about-how-to-start-your-own-business-for-fifty-dollars-or-less">Praise's Krystal Lee talks about how to start your own business for fifty dollars or less</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-mary-poppins-the-broadway-musical-at-city-springs-theatre-in-sandy-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/_Mary_Poppins__comes_to_Sandy_Springs_0_7668033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical' at City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-mary-poppins-the-broadway-musical-at-city-springs-theatre-in-sandy-springs">'Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical' at City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/actress-jasmine-burke-talks-angrily-ever-after-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GDA_JasmineBurke_092019_1568999711504_7668198_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actress Jasmine Burke talks 'Angrily Ever After' on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/actress-jasmine-burke-talks-angrily-ever-after-on-good-day-atlanta">Actress Jasmine Burke talks 'Angrily Ever After' on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-couple-goes-viral-after-husband-gives-wife-words-of-encouragement-while-in-labor"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Caver%20Family_1568997455735.JPG_7668357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta couple goes viral after husband gives wife words of encouragement while in labor"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-couple-goes-viral-after-husband-gives-wife-words-of-encouragement-while-in-labor">Atlanta couple goes viral after husband gives wife words of encouragement while in labor</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/praise-s-krystal-lee-talks-about-how-to-start-your-own-business-for-fifty-dollars-or-less">Praise's Krystal Lee talks about how to start your own business for fifty dollars or less</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-mary-poppins-the-broadway-musical-at-city-springs-theatre-in-sandy-springs">'Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical' at City Springs Theatre in Sandy Springs</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/actress-jasmine-burke-talks-angrily-ever-after-on-good-day-atlanta">Actress Jasmine Burke talks 'Angrily Ever After' on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-couple-goes-viral-after-husband-gives-wife-words-of-encouragement-while-in-labor">Atlanta couple goes viral after husband gives wife words of encouragement while in labor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/six-flags-several-new-attractions-one-scary-fright-fest">Six Flags + several new attractions = one scary Fright Fest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-food-expert-skye-estroff-gives-insight-on-the-new-orange-wine-craze">Atlanta Food Expert Skye Estroff gives insight on the new "Orange Wine" craze</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=01378581"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7058"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7058_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429714218'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1728_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1728"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1728_MOD-AD-WAGA_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429714218'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429714218" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429714218" data-article-version="1.0">Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429714218" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants" data-title="Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants" addthis:title="Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429714218.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429714218");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429714218_429728487_185147"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429714218_429728487_185147";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429728487","video":"607473","title":"Braves%20clinch%20NL%20East%20title","caption":"Fans%20react%20after%20the%20Braves%20clinch%20the%20NL%20East%20title%20for%20the%20second%20year%20in%20a%20row","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FBraves_clinch_NL_East_title_0_7669570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F20%2FBraves_clinch_NL_East_title_607473_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663645104%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DkWOT5XwRf_yvAWKFovGF0hbpBzM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fatlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants"}},"createDate":"Sep 20 2019 11:38PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429714218_429728487_185147",video:"607473",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves_clinch_NL_East_title_0_7669570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fans%2520react%2520after%2520the%2520Braves%2520clinch%2520the%2520NL%2520East%2520title%2520for%2520the%2520second%2520year%2520in%2520a%2520row",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/20/Braves_clinch_NL_East_title_607473_1800.mp4?Expires=1663645104&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=kWOT5XwRf_yvAWKFovGF0hbpBzM",eventLabel:"Braves%20clinch%20NL%20East%20title-429728487",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fsports%2Fatlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429714218"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 11:38PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 12:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-429714218" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0">22 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Celebration after the Braves clinched the NL East title for the second straight season Friday night after beating San Francisco on September 20, 2019, at SunTrust Park. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="1169918002_1569034397895"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.48.30.15_1569032135225.png_7669356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.48.30.15_1569032135225.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.15.19_1569032150838.png_7669368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.15.19_1569032150838.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.21.29_1569032151928.png_7669369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.21.29_1569032151928.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.57.00.23_1569032156794.png_7669373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.57.00.23_1569032156794.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.56.16.09_1569032155678.png_7669372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.56.16.09_1569032155678.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.50.02_1569032154353.png_7669371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.50.02_1569032154353.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.23.03_1569032153212.png_7669370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.23.03_1569032153212.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.09.05_1569032149688.png_7669367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.09.05_1569032149688.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.47.42.17_1569032148429.png_7669366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.47.42.17_1569032148429.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.06.05.09_1569032147513.png_7669365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.06.05.09_1569032147513.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.40.26_1569032145862.png_7669364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.40.26_1569032145862.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.04.37.20_1569032145220.png_7669363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.04.37.20_1569032145220.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.01.10_1569032142930.png_7669362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.01.10_1569032142930.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.59.57.00_1569032142191.png_7669361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.59.57.00_1569032142191.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.58.17.00_1569032140496.png_7669360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.58.17.00_1569032140496.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.58.10_1569032139613.png_7669359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.58.10_1569032139613.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.54.16_1569032137895.png_7669358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.54.16_1569032137895.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.50.26_1569032137370.png_7669357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.50.26_1569032137370.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429714218-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Celebration after the Braves clinched the NL East title for the second straight season Friday night after beating San Francisco on September 20, 2019, at SunTrust Park. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" title="1169918002_1569034397895"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Celebration after the Braves clinched the NL East title for the second straight season Friday night after beating San Francisco on September 20, 2019, at SunTrust Park. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Sportswire" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Sportswire</span> via Getty Images)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.48.30.15_1569032135225.png_7669356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.48.30.15_1569032135225.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.15.19_1569032150838.png_7669368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.15.19_1569032150838.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.21.29_1569032151928.png_7669369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.21.29_1569032151928.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.57.00.23_1569032156794.png_7669373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.57.00.23_1569032156794.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.56.16.09_1569032155678.png_7669372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.56.16.09_1569032155678.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.50.02_1569032154353.png_7669371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.50.02_1569032154353.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.23.03_1569032153212.png_7669370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.23.03_1569032153212.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.09.05_1569032149688.png_7669367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.09.05_1569032149688.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.47.42.17_1569032148429.png_7669366_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.47.42.17_1569032148429.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.06.05.09_1569032147513.png_7669365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.06.05.09_1569032147513.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.40.26_1569032145862.png_7669364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.40.26_1569032145862.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.04.37.20_1569032145220.png_7669363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.04.37.20_1569032145220.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.01.10_1569032142930.png_7669362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.01.10_1569032142930.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.59.57.00_1569032142191.png_7669361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.59.57.00_1569032142191.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.58.17.00_1569032140496.png_7669360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.58.17.00_1569032140496.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.58.10_1569032139613.png_7669359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.58.10_1569032139613.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.54.16_1569032137895.png_7669358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.54.16_1569032137895.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.50.26_1569032137370.png_7669357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.50.26_1569032137370.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.37.19_1569032134881.png_7669355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.37.19_1569032134881.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/EE89E3nXoAAmRnG_1569030712345_7669331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Moments after the Braves clinched the NL East for the second year in a row. (Kelly Price / FOX 5 Sports)" title="EE89E3nXoAAmRnG_1569030712345.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Moments after the Braves clinched the NL East for the second year in a row. (Kelly Price / FOX 5 Sports)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/EE89E5OXkAEf6js_1569030712324_7669330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Moments after the Braves clinched the NL East for the second year in a row. (Kelly Price / FOX 5 Sports)" title="EE89E5OXkAEf6js_1569030712324.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Moments after the Braves clinched the NL East for the second year in a row. (Kelly Price / FOX 5 Sports)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="





















































































































































































































































































































































































<section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>

<div id='_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>

</section>

<script type='text/javascript'>

(function($, A){

var self = fox.ads,

id = '_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',

adSlot;





var renderAd = function(){



googletag.cmd.push(function() {

window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};

googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();

var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,

tabletMaxSize = 1024;

/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */

var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(

[1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(

[0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();

var isValidSize = function( size ){

return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');

};

if(windowWidth < 641) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 768) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 1280) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}

if(adSlot){

adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);

adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');

/* set tag for page level */

adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429714218');



window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;

fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot);

fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);

googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();



/*

add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container

or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom

*/

if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0

|| $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {

fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);

}



googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.display(id);





}

});

};

renderAd();

})( jQuery, AUI() );

<\/script>

";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/GettyImages-1169918002_1569034397895_7669382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Celebration after the Braves clinched the NL East title for the second straight season Friday night after beating San Francisco on September 20, 2019, at SunTrust Park. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" title="1169918002_1569034397895"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.48.30.15_1569032135225.png_7669356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.48.30.15_1569032135225.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.15.19_1569032150838.png_7669368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.15.19_1569032150838.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.21.29_1569032151928.png_7669369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.21.29_1569032151928.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.57.00.23_1569032156794.png_7669373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.57.00.23_1569032156794.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.56.16.09_1569032155678.png_7669372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.56.16.09_1569032155678.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.50.02_1569032154353.png_7669371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.50.02_1569032154353.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%20Braves%20sound%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.23.03_1569032153212.png_7669370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Franco Braves sound WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.55.23.03_1569032153212.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.09.05_1569032149688.png_7669367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.48.09.05_1569032149688.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Franco%2010pm%20Braves%20vo%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.47.42.17_1569032148429.png_7669366_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Franco 10pm Braves vo WAGABCEME01.mpg_21.47.42.17_1569032148429.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.06.05.09_1569032147513.png_7669365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.06.05.09_1569032147513.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.40.26_1569032145862.png_7669364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.40.26_1569032145862.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.04.37.20_1569032145220.png_7669363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.04.37.20_1569032145220.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.01.10_1569032142930.png_7669362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_22.02.01.10_1569032142930.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.59.57.00_1569032142191.png_7669361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.59.57.00_1569032142191.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.58.17.00_1569032140496.png_7669360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.58.17.00_1569032140496.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.58.10_1569032139613.png_7669359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.58.10_1569032139613.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.54.16_1569032137895.png_7669358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.54.16_1569032137895.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.50.26_1569032137370.png_7669357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.50.26_1569032137370.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/Braves%20clinch%20WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.37.19_1569032134881.png_7669355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Braves clinch WAGABCEME01_1.mpg_21.57.37.19_1569032134881.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/EE89E3nXoAAmRnG_1569030712345_7669331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Moments after the Braves clinched the NL East for the second year in a row. (Kelly Price / FOX 5 Sports)" title="EE89E3nXoAAmRnG_1569030712345.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/20/EE89E5OXkAEf6js_1569030712324_7669330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Moments after the Braves clinched the NL East for the second year in a row. (Kelly Price / FOX 5 Sports)" title="EE89E5OXkAEf6js_1569030712324.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants" data-title="Braves clinch NL East with win over Giants" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants" addthis:title="Braves clinch NL East with win over Giants" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/sports/atlanta-braves-clinch-nl-east-with-win-over-giants";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429714218" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Atlanta Braves clinched their second straight NL East title as Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over San Francisco on Friday night that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy's last year as San Francisco manager.</p><p>Acuña scored three runs to back Mike Foltynewicz (8-5), who allowed three hits in eight innings. Atlanta's 19th division title tied the New York Yankees for the most since Major League Baseball split into divisions for the 1969 season.</p><p>Atlanta's win ensured it will finish ahead of second-place Washington and will start the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 3, most likely against the NL Central champion.</p><p>Braves players ran onto the infield to celebrate as soon as Acuña caught Alex Dickerson's game-ending flyout.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="633" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox5atlanta%2Fposts%2F10156707848775823&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

RELATED: Atlanta Braves Postseason tickets now on sale

Atlanta (95-60) moved into sole possession of first place for good on June 12. Led by Acuña, Freddie Freeman, Josh Donaldson and a offense that produced a franchise-best 241 homers, its lead swelled from 5½ to 10 games in six days ending with a 9-4 home win over Washington on Sept. 7.

The Braves, who have not won a postseason series since 2001, secured a playoffs berth last week and needed a few extra days to clinch the division. They lost three in a row for the first time since July 16-18 but have won two straight.

Bochy was given a standing ovation when a video tribute was played before the second inning. The 64-year-old is retiring after 25 seasons as a major league manager, including 13 years in San Francisco highlighted by three World Series titles. He managed his 2,000th regular season win this week.

Related VideoView Larger

Foltynewicz (8-5), who also won last year's clincher in Game No. 155, is 4-0 with an 0.69 ERA in four starts this month. He has won seven straight decisions in a span interrupted by a six-start demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett, but the Braves have won his last 12 starts, the longest streak in the majors this year.

Josh Tomlin finished a four-hitter.

Freeman's sacrifice fly in the first and Ozzie Albies' RBI single in the second built a lead. Acuña hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Brian McCann added a two-run homer in the sixth off Tyler Beede (5-10), who allowed seven hits in six innings.

Mike Yastrzemski had all three hits for the Giants (74-80).

Related VideoView Larger

MORE: Braves open 3-game series at home against Giants

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his third start Saturday since Tommy John surgery.

Braves: LHP Max Fried (16-6, 4.25 ERA) has allowed 21 earned runs over 23 1/3 innings in his last three starts.

Related VideoView Larger

false false false

Up Next:

Sponsored Stories: false false false