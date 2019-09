- It is time for the 2019 Postseason! Well, at least time to get tickets.

The regular season for the Atlanta Braves wraps up at the end of the month and tickets are now on sale for October's extra innings.

They are also a little easier to afford. FOX 5 found tickets on-sale starting at $50 with some standing room tickets starting at $40.

The Braves final weekend homestand at SunTrust Park is against the Giants. They then hit the roads for a 2-game series against the Royals and ending up in New York for a 3-game weekend series against the Mets, rounding out their regular season.

For more information on Braves Postseason tickets click here.