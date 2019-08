- The 22-year-old college student who was run over by a truck which sped off from the scene in Carrollton on Friday night is speaking.

Alma Beauvais said she was crossing the street inside the crosswalk when she was hit. It was all caught on camera, but police are still looking for the driver who put Beauvais in the hospital with a fractured leg and horrible road rash.

"I was walking out to cross the street because there wasn't a car coming and then it just all happened so fast. Then the car was on me and rolling over me. I felt it roll over my legs. I was screaming if I could see my legs were broken. I thought I was going to lose my legs," said Beauvais.

The truck flung Beauvais down the street, then the driver sped off.

Witnesses said the impact made a booming sound that stopped everyone in their tracks.

"I'm just grateful for all those people who came and helped me and held my hand and held my head and kept me talking," said the journalism student as she sat in a wheelchair near her Atlanta Medical Center hospital room.

Related VideoView Larger

The surveillance video shows the chaotic moments following the impact where people in the street ran to help.

"I just hope the person will turn themselves in. I know it might be a student or someone who is probably scared, but this is not right," she said.

Beuavais was flown to Atlanta Medical Center and had surgery to get a rod put in her leg.

"I've had some pain but I feel a whole lot better than I did on Friday. I have a broken femur so the doctors stuck a rod in to fix that. I can't stretch the other leg out so they put a leg brace on that bone, but I'm grateful to God because I could have been dead," said the 22-year-old.

Still, doctors believe her recovery will be long.

"I was able to stand up twice after them one time using the wheelchair. I'm excited to get back up and walk again and I can't wait to get back to school," Beauvais said.

Carrollton police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

RELATED: Police: College student run over by truck, driver sped off