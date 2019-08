- A college student is in the hospital recovering after a truck ran her over and sped off in Carrollton Friday night.

Alma Beauvais, a 22-year-old student, was crossing the street inside the crosswalk when she was hit.

It was all caught on camera, but police are still looking for the driver who put Beauvais in the hospital with a fractured leg and horrible road rash.

"Whoever this is had no intention of slowing down, stopping," said Beauvais' stepmom, Amy Jennings.

Jennings is in shock her stepdaughter is even still alive. "All she kept telling me was ‘Amy, I could feel the tires roll over my body.' And then immediately, her next concern after getting run over was ‘oh my god more cars are gonna come and hit me,'" said Jennings.

HORRIFYING HIT AND RUN: @carrolltonpd is hoping to track down the silver truck that rams into a college student walking INSIDE A CROSSWALK on Friday night in Carrollton. She was crossing the intersection of South & Maple when the driver hit her and took off. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/eri802lFib — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) August 12, 2019

The truck flung Beauvais down the street, then the driver sped off.

"If you had a heart, why didn't you stop then?" asked Jennings. "If you didn't know what you hit, why didn't you stop. It wasn't a squirrel, it was a human being," said Jennings.

Witnesses say the impact made a booming sound that stopped everyone in their tracks.

"She was in the crosswalk, but then was thrown like 50 feet down the road," said Josh Miceli who was working at the store right next to where the crash happened.

The surveillance video shows the chaotic moments following the impact where people in the street ran to help.

"Her instinct was scream because she couldn't move, and she's so lucky they rendered aid to her because she couldn't get up. They were her guardian angels that day," said Jennings.

Beuavais was flown to Atlanta Medical Center and had surgery to get a rod put in her leg. Her stepmother says her recovery will be painful and long.

"It wasn't her fault, she didn't deserve this...no one does..this heartless human being left her in the road to die," said Jennings. "It's not fair.

Carrollton Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.