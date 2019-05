- The driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into a pickup on Interstate 75 in Henry County last week, killing four people, has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Mohabe McCoy, 39, of Euclid, Ohio, faces charges of homicide by vehicle, improper turn, and driving too fast for conditions, according to the Henry County Police Department.

Authorities also identified the four people who died in Thursday’s fiery crash in McDonough. They said the pickup driver was Jose Ibarra Yanez, 42, of Dublin, Georgia. His three passengers, all from Dublin, were Juana Adaliris Ortiz-Martinez, 31; Jaime Sanchez, 26; and Fermin Sanchez, 20.

Henry County police said a tractor-trailer carrying rubber particles and a 2013 Chevrolet 2500 pickup with four occupants pulling a trailer containing pine straw slowed due to traffic. A second tractor-trailer carrying potatoes, driven by McCoy, rear-ended the pickup truck, pushing it into the first tractor-trailer, police said.

The other truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash shut down the interstate for several hours.

