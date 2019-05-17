And just about an hour before that fatal crash traffic on I-75 in Henry County was at a standstill because of a separate, multi-vehicle accident.
This one was in the northbound lanes at I-675.
No injuries were reported in that crash.
Posted May 17 2019 04:21AM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 08:24AM EDT
Police say a Dekalb County nightclub security guard's ballistic vest may have saved his life.
Early Friday morning a gunman opened fire on the 360 Sports Bar on Redan Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain. The shooting left the club's front window riddled with bullet holes. Police say one of the rounds hit the guard in the chest. Fortunately, he was wearing a protective vest.
Officers on the scene say the vest likely kept him from suffering critical injuries or possibly worse. Paramedics rushed the guard to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening wounds. One of his co-workers told FOX 5, the guard was being checking out by doctors but is expected to be released.
Posted May 17 2019 02:42AM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 07:28AM EDT
A man riding a scooter was struck and killed as he departed the West Lake MARTA station.
Police say they were called to the intersection of West Lake Avenue SW and Browning Street NW just after midnight.
Investigators say a 20-year-old male riding a Lime scooter was struck by a Cadillac as the man was leaving the MARTA property. The driver remained on the scene and spoke with investigators, telling police that the scooter appeared at the last second and she tried to avoid him but was unable to stop.
Posted May 16 2019 12:41PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 11:56PM EDT
WWE legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a medical emergency Thursday, his wife confirmed.
A source has since confirmed the hospitalization to FOX 5 News.
App user: View full article here