<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413923058" data-article-version="1.0">Trees topple onto homes, power lines in Meriwether County</h1> Trees topple onto homes, power lines in Meriwether County By Jaclyn Schultz, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 20 2019 10:49PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 11:22PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Hundreds of people were without power well into Thursday night, after strong winds toppled dozens of trees and caused extensive damage throughout Greenville, Georgia and the surrounding parts in Meriwether County.</p><p>Thursday afternoon's storms brought strong gusts of wind. Residents described homes shaking and trees bending due to the sheer force of the winds.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_413923058_413928876_113964">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Powerful_storms_cause_downed_trees_in_Gr_0_7428695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_413923058_413928876_113964"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_413923058_413928876_113964" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413923058_413928876_113964" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413923058_413928876_113964";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413928876","video":"576780","title":"Powerful%20storms%20cause%20downed%20trees%20in%20Greenville","caption":"Powerful%20storms%20cause%20downed%20trees%20in%20Greenville","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FPowerful_storms_cause_downed_trees_in_Gr_0_7428695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FPowerful_storms_cause_downed_trees_in_Greenville_576780_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655694761%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOXmlrnR5znLhW_Si1w1SrL8lVAs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ftrees-topple-onto-homes-power-lines-in-meriwether-county"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 11:12PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413923058_413928876_113964",video:"576780",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Powerful_storms_cause_downed_trees_in_Gr_0_7428695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Powerful%2520storms%2520cause%2520downed%2520trees%2520in%2520Greenville",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Powerful_storms_cause_downed_trees_in_Greenville_576780_1800.mp4?Expires=1655694761&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OXmlrnR5znLhW_Si1w1SrL8lVAs",eventLabel:"Powerful%20storms%20cause%20downed%20trees%20in%20Greenville-413928876",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ftrees-topple-onto-homes-power-lines-in-meriwether-county"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>The bulk of the damage centered around LaGrange Street in Greenville, where numerous trees were uprooted and collapsed onto at least one home and numerous yards.</p><p>"She was not injured. She was home at the time," said Phil Flynn, Jr., whose senior mother-in-law stood against a wall as a large tree fell on her house.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_413923058_413931601_181036">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Damage_left_behind_by_storm_in_Greenvill_0_7428771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_413923058_413931601_181036"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_413923058_413931601_181036" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413923058_413931601_181036" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413923058_413931601_181036";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413931601","video":"576794","title":"Damage%20left%20behind%20by%20storm%20in%20Greenville","caption":"Damage%20left%20behind%20by%20storm%20in%20Greenville","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FDamage_left_behind_by_storm_in_Greenvill_0_7428771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FDamage_left_behind_by_storm_in_Greenville_576794_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655695271%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DNK8IalH8BFsrLD_3C3CSMLgwGSg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ftrees-topple-onto-homes-power-lines-in-meriwether-county"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 11:21PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413923058_413931601_181036",video:"576794",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Damage_left_behind_by_storm_in_Greenvill_0_7428771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Damage%2520left%2520behind%2520by%2520storm%2520in%2520Greenville",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Damage_left_behind_by_storm_in_Greenville_576794_1800.mp4?Expires=1655695271&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=NK8IalH8BFsrLD_3C3CSMLgwGSg",eventLabel:"Damage%20left%20behind%20by%20storm%20in%20Greenville-413931601",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Ftrees-topple-onto-homes-power-lines-in-meriwether-county"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </p><p>Georgia Power crews worked into the night to restore power for close to 500 people in the area. Numerous contractors worked to get trees off of homes.</p><p>A nursing home right outside Greenville also lost power, and fire officials said a tree damaged a small portion of the roof; firefighters said backup generators kept power going for residents.</p><p>Some roads shut down due to debris and downed trees. Firefighters said some people requested calls for service to help get out of blocked areas.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/storms-thursday-leave-behind-downed-trees-power-lines-damage"><strong>RELATED: Storms Thursday leave behind downed trees, power lines, damage</strong></a></p><p>-----</p><p>Keep up with the latest by <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/10209029-story">downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app</a> and following <a href="http://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team" target="_blank">@FOX5StormTeam on Twitter</a>.</p><p> </p><center> <p><a class="twitter-timeline" data-widget-id="709487466047270912" href="https://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team">Tweets from https://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team</a></p> </center><script>!function(f,a,g){var e,b=f.getElementsByTagName(a)[0],c=/^http:/.test(f.location)?"http":"https";if(!f.getElementById(g)){e=f.createElement(a);e.id=g;e.src=c+"://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";b.parentNode.insertBefore(e,b)}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");</script><p> </p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/10209029-story" target="_blank"><span style="color:#ff0000;">DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather</span></a><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/10209029-story"><img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/27/2017%20Splash%20Screen%20with%20Ryan_1493331339458_3217940_ver1.0.png" width="560"></a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 