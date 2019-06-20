< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413895268" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Storms Thursday leave behind downed trees, power lines, damage src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage4_1561078162424.jpg_7427564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413895268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Rome House Damage4_1561078162424.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage3_1561078161998.jpg_7427563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413895268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Rome House Damage3_1561078161998.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage1_1561078159630.jpg_7427562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413895268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Rome House Damage1_1561078159630.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage2_1561078159319.jpg_7427561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413895268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Rome House Damage2_1561078159319.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Meriwether%20County%20Storm%20Video%20-%20Kylie%20Finck%20Photo1_1561078156477.jpg_7427560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413895268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Meriwether County Storm Video - Kylie Finck Photo1_1561078156477.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Meriwether%20County%20Storm%20Video%20-%20Kylie%20Finck%20Photo2_1561078156142.jpg_7427559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413895268-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Meriwether County Storm Video - Kylie Finck Photo2_1561078156142.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413895268-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage4_1561078162424.jpg_7427564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns)" title="Rome House Damage4_1561078162424.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kerns" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kerns</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage3_1561078161998.jpg_7427563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns)" title="Rome House Damage3_1561078161998.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kerns" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kerns</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage1_1561078159630.jpg_7427562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns)" title="Rome House Damage1_1561078159630.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kerns" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kerns</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage2_1561078159319.jpg_7427561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns)" title="Rome House Damage2_1561078159319.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Meriwether%20County%20Storm%20Video%20-%20Kylie%20Finck%20Photo1_1561078156477.jpg_7427560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Trees down in Meriwether County, Georgia (Courtesy: Kylie Finck)" title="Meriwether County Storm Video - Kylie Finck Photo1_1561078156477.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Trees down in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Meriwether" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Meriwether</span> County, Georgia (Courtesy: Kylie <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Finck" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Finck</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Meriwether%20County%20Storm%20Video%20-%20Kylie%20Finck%20Photo2_1561078156142.jpg_7427559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Trees down in Meriwether County, Georgia (Courtesy: Kylie Finck)" title="Meriwether County Storm Video - Kylie Finck Photo2_1561078156142.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Trees down in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Meriwether" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Meriwether</span> County, Georgia (Courtesy: Kylie <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Finck" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Finck</span>)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage3_1561078161998.jpg_7427563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns)" title="Rome House Damage3_1561078161998.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage1_1561078159630.jpg_7427562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns)" title="Rome House Damage1_1561078159630.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rome%20House%20Damage2_1561078159319.jpg_7427561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Trees down in Rome, Georgia (Courtesy: Heather Kerns)" title="Rome House Damage2_1561078159319.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Meriwether%20County%20Storm%20Video%20-%20Kylie%20Finck%20Photo1_1561078156477.jpg_7427560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Trees down in Meriwether County, Georgia (Courtesy: Kylie Finck)" title="Meriwether County Storm Video - Kylie Finck Photo1_1561078156477.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/Meriwether%20County%20Storm%20Video%20-%20Kylie%20Finck%20Photo2_1561078156142.jpg_7427559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Trees down in Meriwether County, Georgia (Courtesy: Kylie Finck)" title="Meriwether County Storm Video - Kylie Finck Photo2_1561078156142.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/storms-thursday-leave-behind-downed-trees-power-lines-damage" data-title="Storms Thursday leave behind downed trees" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/storms-thursday-leave-behind-downed-trees-power-lines-damage" addthis:title="Storms Thursday leave behind downed trees" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/storms-thursday-leave-behind-downed-trees-power-lines-damage";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20Storm\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div By FOX 5 Storm Team
Posted Jun 20 2019 08:51PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 08:52PM EDT A FOX 5 viewer reported damage to the roof of a nursing home along Hill Haven Road.</p><p>Another view suggested a tornado was responsible. The National Weather Service will be out to survey the damage to see if that was the case or if it was just strong straight-line winds.</p><p>FOX 5 viewer Kylie Finck shared photos of several trees down in Meriwether County. Firefighters and other emergency crews were reportedly using chainsaws to clear roadways.</p><p>Power throughout the county was out for several hours.</p><p>About 85 miles north, in Rome, FOX 5 viewer Heather Kerns shared photos of trees down along Park Boulevard.</p><p>In Columbia, South Carolina, a wind gust of 79 mph was recorded which is believed to be responsible for dozens of reports of trees down, including some that landed on houses in North Carolina and some that landed in the middle of Interstate 20 near Orangeburg, South Carolina.</p><p>Officials in South Carolina say a person has been killed by a fallen tree amid heavy winds sweeping across the Southeast. News outlets report that Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed the death occurred Thursday afternoon in Columbia. Officials did not release further details about the victim.</p><p>Utilities reported more than 200,000 customers were without power Thursday evening across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.</p><p>The storms earlier caused similar damage from Texas to Alabama. They have been blamed for one death in Mississippi, where a tree fell on a house near Shaw, killing 19-year-old Jackson Salter.</p><p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report</em></p><p>-----</p><p>Keep up with the latest by <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather/10209029-story">downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app</a> and following <a href="http://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team" target="_blank">@FOX5StormTeam on Twitter</a>.</p><p> </p><center> <p><a class="twitter-timeline" data-widget-id="709487466047270912" href="https://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team">Tweets from https://twitter.com/TravisMFOX5/lists/fox-5-storm-team</a> </p> </center><script>!function(f,a,g){var e,b=f.getElementsByTagName(a)[0],c=/^http:/.test(f.location)?"http":"https";if(!f.getElementById(g)){e=f.createElement(a);e.id=g;e.src=c+"://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";b.parentNode.insertBefore(e,b)}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");</script><p> </p><p><strong><a 