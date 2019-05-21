The death of two grandparents found in a Barrow County home on Monday has been ruled a homicide, according to investigators. The cause and manner of death still had not been released, but deputies were searching for a vehicle of interest.

The couple's grandson made the grim discovery about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies told FOX 5 News he found 70-year-old Willard Ron Hess and 72-year-old Dorothy Hess inside their Southridge Drive home and notified the sheriff's office.