South Fulton Police are working a #SWAT situation on Twin Lakes Drive. Neighbors tell me the situation started before noon. Police confirm at least one child is in the home. House in question is just out of our view (at officers' request). @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/VP29VRlYyb— Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) May 21, 2019
Posted May 21 2019 10:01AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 04:05PM EDT
The death of two grandparents found in a Barrow County home on Monday has been ruled a homicide, according to investigators. The cause and manner of death still had not been released, but deputies were searching for a vehicle of interest.
The couple's grandson made the grim discovery about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Deputies told FOX 5 News he found 70-year-old Willard Ron Hess and 72-year-old Dorothy Hess inside their Southridge Drive home and notified the sheriff's office.
Posted May 21 2019 09:05AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 03:28PM EDT
A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia has indicted former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton on two counts of extortion and one count of bribery, the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. announced on Tuesday.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Barnes Sutton, 59, at her DeKalb County home early Tuesday morning without incident.
Later in the morning, Barnes Sutton appeared before U.S. Magistrate Russell Vineyard, who set a $25,000 signature bond.
Posted May 21 2019 10:39AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 11:34AM EDT
The Atlanta City Council has signed off on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ plan to close the city jail.
The mayor has said it’s too expensive to continue funding the facility at 254 Peachtree Street SW with a dwindling inmate population. She cited an annual operating cost of $32 million.
“No longer will Atlanta be in the jail business,” Bottoms said in a statement. “Today, we have taken another critical step forward in the march for criminal justice reform by beginning the work to repurpose our jail to serve the people of Atlanta as a Center for Equity."