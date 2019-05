- A young child has been safely removed from a home amid an ongoing SWAT situation in South Fulton on Tuesday afternoon.

A FOX 5 reporter heard police tell concerned neighbors: "He's good."

The situation is unfolding on the 5500 block of Twin Lakes Drive, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

The hostage taker is still believed to be inside the house. No one has been injured.

Neighbors told FOX 5 News the situation started just before noon.

South Fulton Police are working a #SWAT situation on Twin Lakes Drive. Neighbors tell me the situation started before noon. Police confirm at least one child is in the home. House in question is just out of our view (at officers' request). @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/VP29VRlYyb — Portia Bruner (@PortiaFOX5) May 21, 2019

