- The Cobb County Board of Commissioners heard from the president of the company at the center of an on-going public health concern.

Philip MacNabb, the president of Sterigenics, spoke to commissioners Monday during a work session.

Sterigenics operates a plant in Cobb County that emits a chemical called ethylene oxide.

During the meeting, MacNaab addressed reports about leaks from the plant in April and July of last year.

MacNabb said in their investigation, they discovered a fault in one of the exit pipes.

The company reported a leak of possible severed pipe to the Environmental Protection Division, which would be a leak of more than 10 pounds.

In the second incident, MacNabb said there was a valve failure but no gases were released.

