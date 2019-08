- Cobb County residents will get a chance to speak out about potentially dangerous emissions from a plant in the county.

The Environmental Protection Agency will host an open house Monday night to discuss Smyrna's Sterigenics facility.

The plant, which sterilizes medical equipment, has many residents concerned following reports it emits a gas that can cause cancer.

The open house will start at 5 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center with the community meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

