- Cobb County commissioners have approved air testing around a Smyrna industrial plant that uses a cancer-causing chemical.

According to the EPA, the Sterigenics facility is releasing cancer-causing chemicals into the air.

The plant emits a gas known as ethylene oxide or ETO, which over time, can cause cancer.

The plant uses the chemical to sterilize medical supplies.

Officials will conduct the air testing over a two-week period.

