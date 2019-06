- A teenage boy is in the fight for his life. He's battling Leukemia. But he's not in this fight alone. As the son of a Georgia firefighter, he has people around the world pulling for him.

Sandy Springs firefighters packed Logan Droke's hospital room at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite. Everyone wanted to be there when Fire Chief Keith Sanders met with Logan and made him an honorary firefighter.

"His dad is a firefighter and it's Logan's dream. We wanted to make that dream come true for him today," said Chief Sanders.

Chief Sanders explained to Logan the three core values it takes to be a firefighter.

"One of them is honor. One of them is dedication. The third is courage. You demonstrate all three of those," said Chief Sanders.

Logan is battling Leukemia for the fourth time. His dad, Randall, works for Cherokee County Fire Department. When Logan went into the hospital, word spread like wildfire. Soon, firefighters from around the world began making videos wishing Logan well and sending them to him.

"The local fire departments, Cobb County, L.A. or wherever all these videos are coming from, he feels like he has thousands of brothers and sisters and you can see that joy in his face today," said Sandy Springs Fire Lt. Jason Anderson.

Chief Sanders gave Logan a helmet and promised to get him out on the truck. Then, they held hands and prayed for strength and healing.

Logan's family is planning to send Logan to Texas for treatment. Firefighters and others in the community have been raising money to help the family.

If you'd like to know more about Logan or if you'd like to help out, here's the link: gofundme.com/the-droke-family